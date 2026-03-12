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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Top Five Players With More Than 100 Catches In IPL History

IPL 2026: Top Five Players With More Than 100 Catches In IPL History

IPL 2026: The only five players in IPL history to take 100+ catches. From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, see the updated list of the league's greatest fielders.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Entering the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, the league has evolved into a competition where agility in the field is as vital as prowess with the bat or ball. In the 18 seasons played between 2008 and 2025, only an elite group of five players has crossed the milestone of 100 career catches. Notably, four of these five players are Indian icons, underscoring the high standards of domestic fielding.

1. Virat Kohli

A cornerstone of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the league's inception, Virat Kohli stands at the pinnacle of the list. From 2008 to 2025, he participated in 267 matches, securing a record-shattering 118 catches. Beyond his safe hands, Kohli remains the league's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54, including eight centuries and 63 half-centuries.

2. Suresh Raina

Widely regarded as one of India's most natural athletes, Suresh Raina occupied the top spot for years before his retirement. Across a career spanning 205 matches between 2008 and 2021—primarily for Chennai Super Kings, Raina claimed 109 catches. He left the game as the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL history, amassing 5,528 runs with a career average of 32.51.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Sharing the second-place tally with Raina, Ravindra Jadeja has recorded 109 catches in 254 appearances. Representing franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja is the only player in this group to have taken four catches in a single IPL match. His defensive contributions are complemented by a solid batting record of 3,260 runs and a prolific wicket-taking career as a premier spinner.

4. Kieron Pollard

The only overseas player in this exclusive club, Kieron Pollard, served as the heartbeat of the Mumbai Indians outfield for 13 seasons. Between 2010 and 2022, the West Indian powerhouse took 103 catches in 189 matches. Renowned for his spectacular one-handed grabs at long-on, Pollard also contributed 3,412 runs at a strike rate often exceeding 140.

5. Rohit Sharma

The former Mumbai Indians captain and legendary opener, Rohit Sharma, rounds out the top five with 102 catches in 272 matches. Active since the inaugural 2008 season, Sharma has the distinction of being the second-highest run-scorer in the league's history, with 7,046 runs. His safe hands have been a constant for both Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has taken the most catches in IPL history?

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most catches in IPL history with 118 catches. He achieved this milestone in 267 matches.

How many players have achieved 100 career catches in the IPL?

A select group of five players has crossed the milestone of 100 career catches in the Indian Premier League. Four of these players are Indian.

Who is the only overseas player with over 100 catches in the IPL?

Kieron Pollard is the sole overseas player to achieve the 100-catch milestone in the IPL. He took 103 catches in 189 matches primarily for the Mumbai Indians.

Which Indian players are among the top five for career catches in the IPL?

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma are the four Indian players in the elite group of five with over 100 career catches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2026 Best Fielders Of IPL
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