After Ashwin, IPL Could Lose 3 More Veterans - Captain Included

After bidding farewell to international cricket in early 2025, Ravichandran Ashwin has now also retired from the IPL following a disappointing season. His exit has sparked speculation that three more star players could also consider ending their IPL careers.

After Ashwin, 3 More IPL Stars Could Retire

Ishant Sharma: The veteran pacer has featured in 117 IPL matches, claiming 96 wickets at an average of 35.18 with an economy of 8.38. Representing Gujarat Titans in 2025, Ishant struggled for form and has been away from the Indian team for some time, making retirement a likely possibility.

Umesh Yadav: Umesh has played 148 IPL games, taking 144 wickets at an average of 29.97 and an economy of 8.49. Unsold last season, the former Gujarat Titans bowler may soon step away from both IPL and international cricket.

Faf du Plessis: The former RCB captain has scored 4,773 runs in 154 matches at an average of 35.1, including 39 fifties. However, the 41-year-old struggled in IPL 2025, putting his T20 future in doubt.

Ashwin can now play in overseas leagues

As per BCCI regulations, Indian players cannot take part in overseas leagues unless they retire from international cricket and step away from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ravichandran Ashwin’s decision to exit the IPL appears to be motivated by his desire to explore cricket opportunities across global T20 competitions.

Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 and went on to play 221 matches, establishing himself as one of the top spinners in the league. He claimed 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, an economy rate of 7.20, and a strike rate of 25.2, with best bowling figures of 4/34 and one four-wicket haul.

In addition to his bowling, Ashwin contributed with the bat, scoring 833 runs in 92 innings at an average of 13.01, a strike rate of 118.15, and a highest score of 50.

