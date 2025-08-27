Ravichandran Ashwin's Net Worth: A Look At His Wealth, Luxurious Lifestyle

Ravichandran Ashwin net worth: Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). On August 27, he shared the news on social media, calling it the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

Ashwin expressed gratitude to the BCCI and all IPL franchises for the memories, adding that he is excited about exploring opportunities in other T20 leagues worldwide.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Wealth and Lifestyle

As of 2024, Ashwin’s net worth was estimated at ₹117 crore. He owns a ₹9 crore residence in Chennai, luxury cars like Rolls-Royce (₹6 crore) and Audi Q7, along with real estate investments in India and abroad.

Income Beyond Cricket

Apart from cricket, Ashwin earns through brand endorsements, charging ₹4.5–5 crore per deal, and runs his own media venture, Carrom Balls. From BCCI contracts, he received up to ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I, while CSK purchased him for ₹9.75 crore in IPL 2025.

Ashwin's retirement post

The veteran, who has been one of the most consistent performers in the league, has represented multiple franchises over the years and played a key role in their campaigns. His decision marks the end of an important chapter in his cricketing journey, as he has been a vital presence in the IPL since its early seasons.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

