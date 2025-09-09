Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Match: Live Streaming, Start Time, Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is scheduled for September 9, 2025, with a live start time of 7:00 PM IST.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with an exciting Group A clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Cricket fans across Asia are eagerly awaiting the first match of the tournament, which promises a competitive start to the multi-nation event.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match details

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is scheduled for September 9, 2025, with a live start time of 7:00 PM IST.

Fans can catch the action live on Sony Ten Sports channels, which hold the official broadcast rights in India and several other countries.

For viewers who prefer online streaming, the Sony LIV app and website will provide Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match live streaming, score updates, and expert commentary.

This clash pits the rising Afghan cricket team against the determined associate nation, Hong Kong. Afghanistan, known for their explosive batting line-up and world-class spin attack, will be led by their captain in an effort to make a strong statement in the opening game.

On the other hand, Hong Kong will rely on discipline, strategic bowling, and fearless batting to challenge the more experienced side.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have faced each other a few times in T20 internationals and ICC tournaments.

Historically, Afghanistan has dominated this contest, winning the majority of matches, while Hong Kong has occasionally pulled off upsets in limited opportunities. This imbalance makes Afghanistan the favorite on paper, but cricket in the Asia Cup is known for surprises, and Hong Kong will look to make a mark.

With high stakes and regional pride on the line, this opening match is expected to set the tone for Group A. 

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong live streaming, telecast

The live telecast of Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be available on Sony Ten Sports (TV), and live streaming on Sony LIV app, website.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
