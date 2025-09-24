Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill: Net Worth Battle

While fans have been greatly impressed with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's skills with the bat, many are also intrigued about their Net Worth in 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been in the spotlight after dismantling Pakistan’s bowling attack in their Asia Cup Super 4 clash. 

The duo stitched together a 100-run opening stand, laying the foundation for yet another famous Indian triumph over their arch-rivals. Naturally, fan interest has surged around both batsmen - Gill, already an established star, and Abhishek, the exciting newcomer in the national setup who has been providing fiery starts at the top. 

This curiosity, however, extends beyond their cricketing exploits to their financial standing as well. So, here’s a brief look at the reported Net Worth of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is reported to have a Net Worth of around Rs 12 crore, which translates roughly to $1.35 million (USD). 

IPL Contract - Abhishek Sharma debuted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018. He is currently under contract with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and his contract for the latest season was reportedly for Rs 14 crore.

BCCI Contract - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also offered a Central Contract to the batsman. He is a part of the Grade C category, and is paid Rs 1 crore annually as part of it.

Brand Endorsements - Abhishek endorses brands like Sareen Sports (SS) and Realme.

Personal Assets - Not much is known about Abhishek Sharma's personal assets in detail.

Shubman Gill

As per reports, Shubman Gill has a Net Worth between Rs 30 and 35 crore, which is roughly between $4 and $6 million (USD).

IPL Contract - Shubman Gill also debuted in the IPL in 2018. He is the captain of the Gujarat Titans, and was retained reportedly for Rs 16.5 crore for the 2025 season. 

BCCI Contract - Gill is a holder of a BCCI Central Contract as well. He falls in the Grade A category and is paid Rs 5 crore annually.

Brand Endorsements - The GT skipper endorses brands like CEAT, Gillette, and MRF.

Personal Assets - Reports suggest that Shubman Gill owns a house worth Rs 3.2 crore in Punjab. He is also said to own quite a few luxury cars.

Check out: "This Is Not How You Play Cricket": Abhishek Sharma Slams Pakistan After Heated Asia Cup Clash

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
