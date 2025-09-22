Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket"This Is Not How You Play Cricket": Abhishek Sharma Slams Pakistan After Heated Asia Cup Clash

Abhishek Sharma has revealed that he was being pestered with personal attacks vs Pakistan. He said it was necessary to answer them, stating that this was not how cricket should be played.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma has made a mockery of the Pakistani bowling unit for the second time in the span of a week.

He smashed 31 off 13 against India's arch rivals on September 14, and then went on score 74 off 39 in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 match on September 21, 2025.

After the match, Abhishek revealed that he was being pestered with personal attacks after every ball. The Indian batsman, who was crowned man of the match for his spectacle, then said that he felt it was necessary to answer them, stating that this was not how cricket should be played.

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Speaks Out

Abhishek Sharma said this while being interviewed by the Sony Sports Network panel after the India vs Pakistan match:

"Aaj to mujhe lag raha hai kuch aisa khelna hi padna tha, kyuki I feel, mujhe personally accha nahi lag raha tha kyuki aap har ball pe kuch aise bol rahe ho, personal attack kar rahe ho, toh I feel ki unko ye answer dena zaruri bhi tha, kyuki this is not how you play cricket, I feel."

Here's the English translation of Abhishek's quote:

"Today I felt I just had to play like this, because I personally wasn’t feeling good. They were saying things every ball, making personal attacks, so I felt it was necessary to give them this answer, because this is not how you play cricket, I feel."

He then went on to reveal that he and Shubman Gill, his opening partner for India, were discussing that would answer them (Pakistan) by winning the match.

Both players seemingly exchanged heated words with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who Sharma smashed for a six on the very first ball of the innings, and Haris Rauf. Although they didn't see India through to the finish line, their contribution ensured that the Men in Blue reach the target of 172 comfortably.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
