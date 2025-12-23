5 Legendary Batsmen Who Never Scored 150 In Their Stellar ODI Careers

In the long history of One Day International (ODI) cricket, only a handful of batters have managed to score 200 or more in a single innings.

These include the likes legendary cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and even a young talent like Ishan Kishan. However, there are some big names from the sport who haven't been able to touch 150.

While 150-plus scores are more common today, they were once a rare achievement. Interestingly, several legendary batters enjoyed outstanding ODI careers without ever reaching the 150-run mark. Here’s a look at five such greats.

5 Cricket Legends Who Never Score 150 In ODIs

1) Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is one of the most prolific run-scorers in ODI history.

He finished his career with 12,650 runs, including 19 centuries and 77 half-centuries. Despite his consistency, his highest ODI score remained 144, just short of the 150 milestone.

2) Shikhar Dhawan (India)

India’s aggressive opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 6,793 runs in 167 ODIs at an average of over 44.

He registered 17 centuries and 39 fifties, often dominating bowlers at the top. However, his best ODI score was 143.

3) Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

South African great Jacques Kallis amassed 11,579 runs in 328 ODIs, along with 11 centuries and 86 half-centuries.

Known for his calm and balanced approach, Kallis’ highest ODI score was 139, achieved against the West Indies in 2004.

4) Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq scored 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs between 1991 and 2007, at an average close to 40.

One of the finest middle-order batters of his era, Inzamam’s top ODI score was 137.

5) Michael Clarke (Australia)

Ex-Australia skipper Michael Clarke played 245 ODI matches, scoring 7,981 runs at an average of 44.58.

A leader and match-winner, Clarke’s highest ODI score was 130, and he famously captained Australia to the 2015 ODI World Cup title.



These careers highlight that ODI greatness is defined not by one massive innings, but by sustained excellence over time.

