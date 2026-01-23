Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Australian Open 2026 Live Streaming In India: January 23 Schedule

Australian Open 2026 Live Streaming In India: January 23 Schedule

Alexander Zverev, who finished as the runner-up last year, will take on Britain's Cameron Norrie, seeded 26th.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will aim to advance his pursuit of a first Australian Open title as he enters the third round in Melbourne on Friday. The Spanish star is set to face 32nd-seeded Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, who finished as the runner-up last year, will take on Britain's Cameron Norrie, seeded 26th.

In the women's draw, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play Austria's Anastasia Potapova, while World No. 3 Coco Gauff will meet American compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

Women's Singles: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova (AUT) - 6:00 a.m. IST

Men's Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [32] Corentin Moutet (FRA) - Not before 8:00 a.m. IST

Men's Singles: [6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs [29] Frances Tiafoe (USA) - 1:30 p.m. IST

Women's Singles: [8] Mirra Andreeva vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) - Time TBA

Where to Watch Australian Open 2026 in India

In India, Australian Open 2026 will be available live on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also stream the matches online through SonyLiv and JioTV.

Margaret Court Arena

Men's Singles: [11] Daniil Medvedev vs Fabian Marozsan (HUN) - 6:00 a.m. IST

Women's Singles: [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA) - Not before 8:30 a.m. IST

Women's Singles: [12] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [23] Diana Shnaider - 1:30 p.m. IST

Men's Singles: [10] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

John Cain Arena

Women’s Singles: [14] Clara Tauson (DEN) vs [17] Victoria Mboko (CAN) - 5:30 a.m. IST

Men’s Singles: [14] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs [19] Tommy Paul (USA)

Women’s Singles: [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs [29] Iva Jovic (USA) - 11:30 a.m. IST

Men’s Singles: [3] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [26] Cameron Norrie (GBR) - Not before 1:00 p.m. IST

Kia Arena

Men’s Singles: [25] Learner Tien (USA) vs Nuno Borges (POR) - 5:30 a.m. IST

Women’s Singles: [Q] Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Women’s Singles: [19] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Magda Linette (POL)

Men’s Singles: [13] Andrey Rublev vs [18] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
