How India-Bangladesh Dispute Began: From T20 World Cup Boycott To Mustafizur Rahman

The 2026 T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8. However, the build-up to the tournament has been dominated by controversy throughout January after Bangladesh refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns.

What began as a bilateral issue gradually escalated into a full-blown standoff with ICC, eventually ending with Bangladesh announcing a complete boycott of the tournament.

Here's a 10-point breakdown explaining how the dispute unfolded:

India-Bangladesh T20 World Cup controversy explained

1. During the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore, but on January 3, 2026, he was released following instructions from BCCI amid rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

2. Soon after, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally informed ICC that it was unwilling to send the national team to India due to security concerns.

3. In an official communication, BCB requested that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka.

4. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia stated that BCCI had not been consulted or informed about the discussions between BCB and ICC regarding any potential venue change.

5. ICC conducted a comprehensive security review in India, including assessments and consultations with Indian authorities.

6. After the evaluation, ICC concluded that adequate security arrangements were in place and that there was no credible threat to Bangladeshi players, fans, or media personnel.

7. Based on these findings, ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate its matches to Sri Lanka.

8. ICC explained that altering venues so close to the tournament would disrupt planning, logistics, and the integrity of a global event.

9. Bangladesh was then given a 24-hour ultimatum - either agree to play in India or risk losing its spot, which would be offered to Scotland based on rankings.

10. Pakistan Cricket Board publicly backed Bangladesh’s stance, but it stood alone during ICC board meeting. On January 22, Bangladesh government officially announced that the team would boycott 2026 T20 World Cup, accusing the ICC of unfair treatment.