Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHow India-Bangladesh Dispute Began: From T20 World Cup Boycott To Mustafizur Rahman

How India-Bangladesh Dispute Began: From T20 World Cup Boycott To Mustafizur Rahman

Here's a 10-point breakdown explaining how India-Bangladesh dispute unfolded.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)

The 2026 T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8. However, the build-up to the tournament has been dominated by controversy throughout January after Bangladesh refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns.

What began as a bilateral issue gradually escalated into a full-blown standoff with ICC, eventually ending with Bangladesh announcing a complete boycott of the tournament.

Here's a 10-point breakdown explaining how the dispute unfolded:

India-Bangladesh T20 World Cup controversy explained

1. During the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore, but on January 3, 2026, he was released following instructions from BCCI amid rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

2. Soon after, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally informed ICC that it was unwilling to send the national team to India due to security concerns.

3. In an official communication, BCB requested that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka.

4. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia stated that BCCI had not been consulted or informed about the discussions between BCB and ICC regarding any potential venue change.

5. ICC conducted a comprehensive security review in India, including assessments and consultations with Indian authorities.

6. After the evaluation, ICC concluded that adequate security arrangements were in place and that there was no credible threat to Bangladeshi players, fans, or media personnel.

7. Based on these findings, ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate its matches to Sri Lanka.

8. ICC explained that altering venues so close to the tournament would disrupt planning, logistics, and the integrity of a global event.

9. Bangladesh was then given a 24-hour ultimatum - either agree to play in India or risk losing its spot, which would be offered to Scotland based on rankings.

10. Pakistan Cricket Board publicly backed Bangladesh’s stance, but it stood alone during ICC board meeting. On January 22, Bangladesh government officially announced that the team would boycott 2026 T20 World Cup, accusing the ICC of unfair treatment.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh Cricket T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh T20 World Cup Boycott
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
World
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
World
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget