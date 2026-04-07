Dhruv Sheoran Takes Early Control With Stunning 67 At Andhra Open 2026

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Dhruv Sheoran Leads Andhra Open: India’s professional golf circuit witnessed an impressive start at the Andhra Open 2026, with Dhruv Sheoran delivering a standout opening round to take control of the leaderboard. The INR 1 crore event, being played at the East Point Golf Club, saw Sheoran card a four-under 67 to move into the top spot after day one. The 31-year-old produced a composed and attacking display, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 12th. A massive 372-yard drive followed by a precise gap wedge left him with a simple two-foot putt, which he converted with ease.

Earlier in the round, Sheoran had built momentum with three successive birdies from the first to the third hole, setting the tone for his strong finish.

Reflecting on his performance, Sheoran said,

“The round was good. I kept giving myself chances and got momentum after the eagle on the 12th. I did drop a couple of shots late, but overall, I’m happy with how I played. The course sits in a valley, so the slopes and grain make the greens tricky to read, but I stayed patient and stuck to my process.”

Chasing Pack Stays Within Reach

Close behind Sheoran are fellow Bengaluru-based professionals Chikkarangappa S. and Khalin Joshi, both of whom posted three-under 68 to share second place.

Joshi, a former Asian Tour winner, expressed satisfaction with his start, stating,

“I played really well today. The greens are tricky to read and not easy to hole putts, but I kept the ball in play and made some good birdies. I dropped a few shots with a couple of three-putts, but overall, I’m satisfied with the start and looking forward to the next three days.”

Meanwhile, Angad Cheema, who won at this venue in 2024, sits tied fourth after returning a 69. Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar is placed tied 10th with a one-under 70.

Hole-In-One Highlights Opening Day

One of the most memorable moments of the day came from Nepal’s Subash Tamang, who registered a hole-in-one on the 144-yard par-3 11th. Tamang finished the round at one-under 70, joining Talwar in tied 10th position.

The tournament, supported by the Professional Golf Tour of India and its partners including DP World, continues to showcase top golfing talent. Notably, the course has been slightly modified, with the par-5 seventh converted into a 477-yard par-4, reducing the total par to 71.

With several rounds still to play, the Andhra Open 2026 promises an intense battle as players look to climb the leaderboard.