Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceMeteor Shower Or Space Junk? Fireball That Dazzled Delhi-NCR Skies Suspected To Be China’s Rocket Debris

Meteor Shower Or Space Junk? Fireball That Dazzled Delhi-NCR Skies Suspected To Be China’s Rocket Debris

The rare fireball lit up the skies over Delhi, Gurugram, and Rajasthan, with experts suggesting it was debris from a Chinese Long March rocket re-entry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 09:38 AM (IST)

Residents of Delhi, Gurugram, and parts of Rajasthan were left awe-struck in the early hours of Saturday when a blazing fireball streaked across the night sky. The dazzling sight, first seen around 1:20 am on September 20, sparked speculation of a meteor shower. However, experts now believe the luminous trail was more likely linked to debris from a Chinese rocket.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bright Meteor Blazes Across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon; Residents Capture Stunning Night Sky Moment

What Experts Are Saying

Initial reports suggested the fireball could be a bolide, a particularly bright meteor. But tracking data points to a different source: the Long March 3B rocket stage (CZ-3B R/B, ID 61188), launched by China and predicted to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere on September 19.

According to the Aerospace Corporation, the re-entry was forecast for 16:45 UTC (10:15 pm IST) that evening, within a four-hour uncertainty window. The timing aligns closely with the spectacular light show witnessed across northern India, making space debris the most likely explanation.

Eyewitness Accounts Flood Social Media

From Delhi NCR to western Rajasthan, people reported seeing a glowing object racing across the sky before vanishing in a burst of light. Within minutes, social media platforms were flooded with videos and eyewitness accounts. Many wondered aloud: was it a meteor, or something far more unusual?

Why Meteor Showers Are Unlikely

Natural fireballs do occur during meteor showers, but experts note that this event did not coincide with any such predictable activity. Combined with Aerospace Corporation’s re-entry forecast, the evidence points strongly toward an uncontrolled descent of discarded rocket hardware.

So far, neither the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) nor the China National Space Administration (CNSA) has issued any statements. The absence of official confirmation has fueled concern, especially given China’s history of uncontrolled Long March rocket re-entries that have drawn international criticism.

The Risks Of Falling Space Debris

Most fragments from space debris burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere. Yet, larger components sometimes survive the fiery plunge and can pose risks if they crash in populated areas. Fortunately, no reports of injuries or damage have surfaced from Friday night’s incident.

Experts warn that such events may become increasingly common as the number of global satellite launches grows. They stress the urgent need for international cooperation to ensure safer and more transparent space operations.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chinese Rocket Debris Delhi Fireball Gurugram Fireball Meteor Vs Rocket Debris Delhi Night Sky News Rare Celestial Event India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
Cities
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati As Fans Gather Outside His Residence For Final Goodbye
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati As Fans Gather Outside His Residence For Final Goodbye
India
Indian Embassy In US Issues Emergency Helpline As Trump's H-1B Visa Rule Comes Into Effect Today
Indian Embassy In US Issues Emergency Helpline As Trump's H-1B Visa Rule Comes Into Effect Today
World
‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’: Trump Warns Taliban As He Pushes To Reclaim Bagram Air Base
‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’: Trump Warns Taliban As He Pushes To Reclaim Bagram Air Base
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget