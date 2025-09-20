Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeScienceWATCH: Bright Meteor Blazes Across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon; Residents Capture Stunning Night Sky Moment

A bright meteor lit up the skies over Delhi NCR, leaving residents stunned as fiery fragments streaked across the night sky.

A bright meteor lit up the skies over Delhi NCR, leaving residents stunned as fiery fragments streaked across the night sky.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:30 AM (IST)

New Delhi and its neighbouring cities witnessed a breathtaking celestial display on Friday night when a fiery meteor streaked across the sky. The dazzling sight left residents mesmerised and quickly became the talk of the town, with videos flooding social media platforms within minutes.

Meteor Sighting Stuns Residents Across Delhi NCR

The blazing object was visible across several regions, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and even as far as Aligarh. Some called it one of the brightest meteors they have ever seen. Short clips circulating online showed the meteor’s fiery trail before it fragmented mid-air. This created a spectacular glow against the night sky, leaving residents awestruck. 

Astronomy experts identified the phenomenon as bolide. It is a type of meteor that bursts into multiple pieces after entering Earth's atmosphere due to extreme heat and friction. Meteors are common, but such a bright and widely visible event is considered exceptionally rare.

Experts Call It A Rare Celestial Phenomenon

According to experts, the meteor most likely disintegrated before reaching the ground, meaning no damage was expected. Residents across Delhi NCR reported that the flash lasted only a few seconds but was bright enough to outshine the city’s usual night lights. Some even claimed to have heard faint rumbling afterward, although no official confirmation was issued.

The American Meteor Society has previously noted that September often sees increased meteor activity. However, an event of this magnitude, visible to such a large population, stands out as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many skywatchers.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
