When Will Durga Puja Start In 2025? Know Key Dates, Significance, And Rituals Of This Puja

Durga Puja 2025: The auspicious festival of Sharadiya Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is celebrated in the month of Ashwin every year. The last five days of Navratri mark the grand celebration of Durga Puja, which in 2025 will begin on September 28.

Durga Puja holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Manipur, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where it is celebrated with devotion, grandeur, and joy. The festival is regarded as a symbol of the victory of good over evil.

Key Dates Of Durga Puja 2025

Maha Shashthi: September 28, 2025 (Sunday)

September 28, 2025 (Sunday) Maha Saptami: September 29, 2025 (Monday)

September 29, 2025 (Monday) Maha Ashtami: September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

September 30, 2025 (Tuesday) Maha Navami: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) Vijayadashami/Dussehra: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Rituals And Significance Of The Six Days

Maha Shashthi:

The ceremonial beginning of Durga Puja takes place on this day, also referred to as Mahalaya. According to the Hindu belief, a fierce battle between the gods and demons occurred on this day, leading to the death of several deities and sages. Ritual offerings known as tarpan are performed in their memory. The day also involves bilva invitation rituals, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhan, Amantran, and Adhivas ceremonies.

Arrival Of The Goddess:

Durga Puja is celebrated as the homecoming of Goddess Durga to her maternal abode along with her children, Ganesha, Kartikeya, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. The occasion is marked with cultural festivities, prayers, and an array of traditional delicacies prepared and shared within the community.

Sindoor Khela:

On the final day of Durga Puja, known as Sindoor Khela, married women apply vermillion to each other and to the idol of Goddess Durga. It symbolizes joy, marital bliss, and prosperity. The day concludes with the immersion of Durga idols (Visarjan), bidding farewell to the Goddess with a heartfelt invitation to return the following year.