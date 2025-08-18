Hartalika Teej 2025: Hartalika Teej is one of the most sacred and auspicious fasts observed by women in Hindu tradition. Dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, this vrat is observed every year on Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya. In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 26.

Married as well as unmarried women observe this vrat with deep devotion. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati was the first to observe Hartalika Teej, which ultimately blessed her with Lord Shiva as her husband. As it is considered one of the most rigorous fasts, women, especially those observing it for the first time, are advised to follow the rules and rituals properly to attain its spiritual benefits.

Why Hartalika Teej Is Observed

On this day, married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands, while unmarried girls observe the fast to be blessed with a suitable life partner.

Preparations Before The Fast

A day before the vrat, women are advised to eat a satvik (pure vegetarian) meal at night. Consuming cucumber is considered beneficial as it helps prevent dehydration during the fast.

Taking The Sankalp (Vow)

While taking the vow, devotees chant the mantra:

“Uma Maheshwara Sayujya Siddhaye Haritalika Vratam Aham Karishye.”

The fast begins before sunrise, with women wearing new or clean clothes. Those observing for the first time usually take a nirjala vrat (without food and water). Once undertaken, the vrat must be continued every year without a break.

Midday Rituals Of Hartalika Teej

In the afternoon, women collect 16 types of leaves to offer Lord Shiva. A pooja thali (worship plate) is prepared with all essential items, including suhag pitalra (symbolic items of marital bliss).

Puja Timing And Rituals

The puja begins during pradosh kaal (evening) and continues through all four phases of the night with devotional songs and prayers. Staying awake all night (jagran) is considered auspicious.

In the evening, women take a ritual bath, dress up in solah shringar (16 adornments of a married woman), and prepare the puja space. Clay or sand idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are made and worshipped. First, Lord Ganesha is invoked, followed by Shiva-Parvati using the shodashopchar method with water, panchamrit, bel patra, flowers, and other offerings. Goddess Parvati is also offered suhag samagri (items symbolizing marital bliss).

Devotees listen to the Teej Katha (mythological story of the vrat), perform circumambulation, and later offer kakdi (cucumber) and halwa as prasad. The fast is broken by eating cucumber after the midnight rituals. The next morning, women take a bath, wear fresh clothes, and offer sindoor to Goddess Parvati before applying it themselves.

