When Is Margashirsha Amavasya 2025? Know Exact Date, Significance, Puja Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

Margashirsha Amavasya 2025 falls on November. Know the date, its significance, auspicious timings, and complete puja rituals for Lord Vishnu.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Margashirsha month is considered the ninth month of the Hindu Panchang that holds special spiritual significance. The Amavasya that falls during this period is known as Margashirsha Amavasya, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Devotees believe that offering prayers on this day invites divine blessings, peace, and prosperity into the household. The day is also regarded as highly auspicious for honouring ancestors, performing tarpan, and engaging in charitable acts.

ALSO READ: Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And All About This Last Purnima Of The Year

Margashirsha Amavasya 2025 Date

As per Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi begins at 9:43 AM on November 19, 2025, and ends at 12:16 PM on November 20, 2025. Considering the udayatithi, Margashirsha Amavasya will be observed on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Auspicious Timings For Puja

  • Sunrise: 6:48 AM
  • Pitru Puja Muhurat: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Lord Vishnu Puja Muhurat: 5:01 AM to 5:54 AM

Margashirsha Amavasya Puja Ritual 

  • Wake up early and take a holy bath in a sacred river or at home.
  • Offer water to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and chant sacred mantras.
  • In the home temple, place a yellow cloth on a wooden platform and install an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.
  • Light a ghee lamp and offer water, flowers, fruits, akshat (rice), sandalwood paste, clothes, and sweets to Lord Vishnu.
  • Chant Vishnu mantras, recite the Vishnu Chalisa, and perform his aarti with devotion.
  • Perform tarpan for ancestors and pray for their peace and blessings.
  • Feed birds and animals, and donate food or essentials to the needy and impoverished.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
