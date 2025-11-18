Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMargashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And All About This Last Purnima Of The Year

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And All About This Last Purnima Of The Year

Margashirsha Purnima, the last full moon of 2025, will be observed on December. Know the exact date, puja timings, rituals, and important spiritual beliefs associated with this auspicious day.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 06:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Purnima is celebrated like a festival in Hindu tradition, and the last full moon of the year will fall on December 4, 2025. Known as the Margashirsha Purnima, this day holds special spiritual significance. In religious belief, Purnima is considered an auspicious occasion to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Scientifically, a full moon occurs when the Moon, in its orbit around the Earth, comes directly opposite the Sun.

ALSO READ: Sabarimala Mandalam–Makaravilakku 2025: A Complete Guide To Kerala’s Most Sacred Pilgrimage

Margashirsha Purnima 2025 Timings

Margashirsha Purnima will begin at 8:37 AM on December 4, 2025, and end at 4:43 AM on December 5, 2025. The day will also mark the celebration of Annapurna Jayanti.

  • Snan-Daan Muhurat: 5:10 AM – 6:04 AM
  • Satyanarayan Puja: 10:53 AM – 1:29 PM
  • Moonrise: 4:34 PM

Impact Of The Full Moon On Humans

The full moon is closely linked with lunar energy, as the Moon appears in its complete form on this night. In Hindu belief, the Moon governs the mind, and its rays are said to influence humans, animals, plants, water bodies, and all living beings. Observing meditation, chanting, and spiritual practices on Purnima is believed to help individuals connect with their inner divinity and align the subconscious mind with conscious awareness.

Margashirsha Purnima Puja Rituals

On the day of Margashirsha Purnima, devotees bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu with panchamrit, offer kheer as prasad, and present yellow flowers. Many families also perform the Satyanarayan Katha at home. According to belief, these rituals help in removing sins and bring material well-being and prosperity.

Auspicious Remedy For Purnima

A traditional remedy performed on Purnima involves preparing a flour lamp filled with sesame oil. This lamp is lit beneath a peepal tree in the early morning while expressing one’s wishes. It is believed that performing this ritual helps remove obstacles in financial matters and brings success in ongoing efforts.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 06:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Margashirsha Purnima Last Purnima Of 2025 Purnima Puja Timings Margashirsha Purnima Rituals Purnima Spiritual Importance
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Macaulay Imposed Slave Mindset On India’: PM Modi Lays Out 10-Year Roadmap
'Macaulay Imposed Slave Mindset On India’: PM Modi Lays Out 10-Year Roadmap
News
'No One Is Above The Law': Muhammad Yunus Hails Hasina's Death Sentence
'No One Is Above The Law': Muhammad Yunus Hails Hasina's Death Sentence
States
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
News
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget