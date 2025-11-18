Purnima is celebrated like a festival in Hindu tradition, and the last full moon of the year will fall on December 4, 2025. Known as the Margashirsha Purnima, this day holds special spiritual significance. In religious belief, Purnima is considered an auspicious occasion to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Scientifically, a full moon occurs when the Moon, in its orbit around the Earth, comes directly opposite the Sun.

Margashirsha Purnima 2025 Timings

Margashirsha Purnima will begin at 8:37 AM on December 4, 2025, and end at 4:43 AM on December 5, 2025. The day will also mark the celebration of Annapurna Jayanti.

Snan-Daan Muhurat: 5:10 AM – 6:04 AM

5:10 AM – 6:04 AM Satyanarayan Puja: 10:53 AM – 1:29 PM

10:53 AM – 1:29 PM Moonrise: 4:34 PM

Impact Of The Full Moon On Humans

The full moon is closely linked with lunar energy, as the Moon appears in its complete form on this night. In Hindu belief, the Moon governs the mind, and its rays are said to influence humans, animals, plants, water bodies, and all living beings. Observing meditation, chanting, and spiritual practices on Purnima is believed to help individuals connect with their inner divinity and align the subconscious mind with conscious awareness.

Margashirsha Purnima Puja Rituals

On the day of Margashirsha Purnima, devotees bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu with panchamrit, offer kheer as prasad, and present yellow flowers. Many families also perform the Satyanarayan Katha at home. According to belief, these rituals help in removing sins and bring material well-being and prosperity.

Auspicious Remedy For Purnima

A traditional remedy performed on Purnima involves preparing a flour lamp filled with sesame oil. This lamp is lit beneath a peepal tree in the early morning while expressing one’s wishes. It is believed that performing this ritual helps remove obstacles in financial matters and brings success in ongoing efforts.

