Wedding Muhurats To Be On Hold Before Kharmas, As Venus Combust Halts Auspicious Ceremonies

In Hindu tradition, auspicious timings or shubh muhurat are considered essential for marriages and other sacred rituals, as these events are believed to bring prosperity and are completed with the blessings of deities and planetary harmony. With Kharmaas set to begin from December 16, major ceremonies like weddings and mundan remain prohibited during this period. However, even before that, Venus, the planet governing love and marital bliss, is set to become combust on December 11, 2025, leading to a pause in marriage ceremonies. Here’s how long the restriction will last.

ALSO READ: Paush Amavasya 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Snan-Daan Muhurat, And More

Venus Combust 2025

On December 11, 2025, at exactly 6:35 AM, Venus, the planet of wealth, fame, and luxury, has become combust while positioned in Scorpio, as it moves too close to the Sun. Venus is the primary significator of love and marital happiness; when it becomes combust, its strength weakens, and it fails to deliver auspicious results in these areas. As a result, marriages and similar rituals are avoided during this period.

How Long Will The Wedding Restrictions Continue?

Kharmaas will end on January 15, 2026, after which auspicious activities generally resume. However, since Venus will remain combust for 53 days and will rise again only on February 1, 2026, weddings and other manglik ceremonies will officially restart only after Venus becomes visible again. Thus, the wedding season will begin in February 2026.

Auspicious Marriage Dates In February 2026

There are 12 auspicious marriage muhurats in February 2026. These include the following dates:

February 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26.

No Wedding Muhurat On Basant Panchami

Although Basant Panchami is traditionally considered one of the most auspicious days for weddings due to its status as a siddha muhurat, there will be no wedding muhurat on Basant Panchami in 2026. This is because the festival falls on January 23, during the Venus combust period.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]