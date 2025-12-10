Paush Amavasya 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Snan-Daan Muhurat, And More

Paush Amavasya 2025: Paush Amavasya holds immense religious importance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that performing rituals such as snan-daan, pitru tarpan and Surya puja on this day grants blessings not just for this life but for several lifetimes. In 2025, Paush Amavasya will fall towards the end of the year, giving devotees a spiritually powerful opportunity to honour their ancestors and perform acts of charity. According to the Garud Puran, offerings made on Amavasya bring peace to the ancestors, while their blessings ensure prosperity and wellbeing in the family.

Paush Amavasya 2025: Date And Tithi

Paush Amavasya Date: 19 December 2025

19 December 2025 Amavasya Begins: 19 December, 4:59 AM

19 December, 4:59 AM Amavasya Ends: 20 December, 7:12 AM

This Amavasya is also known as Chhota Pitru Paksha, and scriptures state that the tarpan and charity performed on this day bestow auspicious results for seven births.

Snan-Daan Muhurat For Paush Amavasya 2025

Snan-Daan Muhurat: 5:19 AM to 6:14 AM

5:19 AM to 6:14 AM Pitru Puja Time: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Performing early morning holy bath and charity during this window is believed to remove past obstacles and bring divine blessings.

Importance Of Surya Puja On Paush Amavasya

According to the Skanda Purana, offering prayers to the Sun on Amavasya grants akshaya punya. Beginning the day with Surya puja helps remove diseases, doshas and negative energies. Devotees who offer Arghya to the Sun with devotion are believed to receive strength, vitality and the divine grace of Surya Dev.

What To Do On Paush Amavasya

Take A Holy Dip: Take a ritual bath in a sacred river, lake or at home with spiritual intent. After bathing, perform daan on the riverbank or in a temple.

Take a ritual bath in a sacred river, lake or at home with spiritual intent. After bathing, perform daan on the riverbank or in a temple. Offer Arghya To The Sun: Use a copper vessel to offer water to the Sun while chanting “Om Suryaya Namah”.

Use a copper vessel to offer water to the Sun while chanting “Om Suryaya Namah”. Perform Pitru Tarpan: As Paush month is considered Chhota Pitru Paksha, performing tarpan and charity in honour of ancestors is believed to give auspicious fruits for seven lifetimes.

As Paush month is considered Chhota Pitru Paksha, performing tarpan and charity in honour of ancestors is believed to give auspicious fruits for seven lifetimes. Donate Essentials: Serve food to the needy and donate warm clothes, blankets or daily necessities.

Serve food to the needy and donate warm clothes, blankets or daily necessities. Support Gau Seva: Feed cows green fodder and offer donations to a gaushala.

Feed cows green fodder and offer donations to a gaushala. Offer Food And Water To Birds: Keep grains and water on the terrace or any open space for birds.

