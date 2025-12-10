Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPaush Amavasya 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Snan-Daan Muhurat, And More

Paush Amavasya 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Snan-Daan Muhurat, And More

Paush Amavasya 2025 will be observed on 19 December. Know the exact timings, snan-daan muhurat, pitru tarpan rituals and the spiritual significance of this auspicious Amavasya.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Paush Amavasya 2025: Paush Amavasya holds immense religious importance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that performing rituals such as snan-daan, pitru tarpan and Surya puja on this day grants blessings not just for this life but for several lifetimes. In 2025, Paush Amavasya will fall towards the end of the year, giving devotees a spiritually powerful opportunity to honour their ancestors and perform acts of charity. According to the Garud Puran, offerings made on Amavasya bring peace to the ancestors, while their blessings ensure prosperity and wellbeing in the family.

ALSO READ: Vaikunta Ekadashi 2025 To Be Observed On 30 December: Check Out The Key Rituals, Significance, And More

Paush Amavasya 2025: Date And Tithi

  • Paush Amavasya Date: 19 December 2025
  • Amavasya Begins: 19 December, 4:59 AM
  • Amavasya Ends: 20 December, 7:12 AM

This Amavasya is also known as Chhota Pitru Paksha, and scriptures state that the tarpan and charity performed on this day bestow auspicious results for seven births.

Snan-Daan Muhurat For Paush Amavasya 2025

  • Snan-Daan Muhurat: 5:19 AM to 6:14 AM
  • Pitru Puja Time: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Performing early morning holy bath and charity during this window is believed to remove past obstacles and bring divine blessings.

Importance Of Surya Puja On Paush Amavasya

According to the Skanda Purana, offering prayers to the Sun on Amavasya grants akshaya punya. Beginning the day with Surya puja helps remove diseases, doshas and negative energies. Devotees who offer Arghya to the Sun with devotion are believed to receive strength, vitality and the divine grace of Surya Dev.

What To Do On Paush Amavasya

  • Take A Holy Dip: Take a ritual bath in a sacred river, lake or at home with spiritual intent. After bathing, perform daan on the riverbank or in a temple.
  • Offer Arghya To The Sun: Use a copper vessel to offer water to the Sun while chanting “Om Suryaya Namah”.
  • Perform Pitru Tarpan: As Paush month is considered Chhota Pitru Paksha, performing tarpan and charity in honour of ancestors is believed to give auspicious fruits for seven lifetimes.
  • Donate Essentials: Serve food to the needy and donate warm clothes, blankets or daily necessities.
  • Support Gau Seva: Feed cows green fodder and offer donations to a gaushala.
  • Offer Food And Water To Birds: Keep grains and water on the terrace or any open space for birds.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amavasya 2025 Paush Amavasya 2025 Paush Month Rituals Pitru Tarpan Snan Daan Muhurat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In Delhi Riots Case
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
India
‘PM Modi Hacks Hearts, Not EVMs’: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha Over Vote Theft Claims
‘PM Modi Hacks Hearts, Not EVMs’: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha Over Vote Theft Claims
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget