Vivah Panchami 2025: Check-Out The Date, Auspicious Timings, And All About This Sacred Day

Vivaah Panchami is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Panchami of the Margashirsha month. According to the scriptures, the day holds special significance as it marks the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Every year, devotees observe this day as the anniversary of their celestial union.

This year, Vivah panchami will be observed on 25 November 2025. The day will witness three highly auspicious yogas, Dhruv Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Shivvaas Yoga, enhancing its spiritual significance.

Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on this sacred day brings fulfilment of desires and ensures harmony in married life. Large-scale celebrations and rituals are organised in Sita-Ram temples across the country, where devotees perform puja, yajnas, and special ceremonies. In many places, recitations from the Ramcharitmanas are also held.

Vivaah Panchami 2025: Auspicious Timings

Panchami Tithi begins: November 24, 9:22 PM

Panchami Tithi ends: November 25, 10:56 PM

As per Sanatan Dharm, festivals are observed based on the Udaya Tithi, which is why Vivaah Panchami will be celebrated on November 25. Devotees perform special worship in honour of Shri Ram and Sita’s marriage anniversary.

Three Auspicious Yogas On Vivaah Panchami

Three highly auspicious yogas will align this year, bringing prosperity and harmony to devotees who worship with devotion:

Dhruva Yoga: Symbolises stability and success

Symbolises stability and success Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Favourable for accomplishing all tasks

Favourable for accomplishing all tasks Shivvaas Yoga: Enhances auspiciousness and good fortune

Remedies For Finding A Suitable Life Partner

Sharma advises that individuals facing delays or obstacles in marriage should observe a fast on Vivaah Panchami and worship Lord Ram and Goddess Sita with proper rituals. Performing their ceremonial wedding (Kalyanam) and presenting heartfelt prayers is believed to remove hurdles and attract a suitable life partner.

For Early Marriage And Harmonious Married Life

Those facing marital disputes or delays should perform a dedicated Puja on this day and read the Ram–Sita episode from the Ramcharitmanas. According to belief, sincere reading of this scripture brings peace, strengthens marital bonds and removes obstacles.

Ramcharitmanas Recitation

Tulsidas completed the Ramcharitmanas on the Panchami Tithi of the Margashirsha month, the same day Ram and Sita were married. Hence, reading the Ramcharitmanas on Vivaah Panchami is considered extremely auspicious. It is believed to bring peace, prosperity and fulfilment of wishes.

Significance Of Vivaah Panchami

This day is especially auspicious for those experiencing difficulties in marriage. Worshipping Lord Ram and Goddess Sita with proper rituals is believed to remove marital obstacles and help one find a suitable partner. Married couples who observe a fast are believed to experience harmony and relief from conflicts. Reciting the Ramcharitmanas at home on this day is said to bring peace and positivity.

Vivaah Panchami Puja Vidhi

According to Sharma, devotees should wake up early, take a holy bath and wear clean clothes. Install idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita and offer yellow clothes to Lord Ram and red clothes to Goddess Sita. Begin the rituals with tilak, incense and lamps, and decorate the home with earthen diyas.

What To Do On Vivaah Panchami

Observe the fast

Worship Lord Ram and Goddess Sita with complete devotion

Engage in religious activities

Follow celibacy

Take a holy dip in the Ganga, if possible

Consume only sattvic food

Help the needy

Visit Ram–Sita temples

What To Avoid On Vivaah Panchami

Avoid tamasic foods like eggs, onion, garlic and meat

Refrain from consuming alcohol

Do not cut hair or nails

Avoid arguments with your spouse

Do not gamble

