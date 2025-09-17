Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Three Auspicious Yogs Today For Prosperity, Growth And Success

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 will be celebrated on 17 September with three rare auspicious events, believed to bring prosperity, business growth, and life success.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:18 AM (IST)

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: This year, Vishwakarma Puja holds special significance as it will be observed on 17 September 2025 with not one, but three rare and auspicious events. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishwakarma on this day blesses them with progress in career, growth in business, and overall prosperity in life.

ALSO READ: Indira Ekadashi 2025: Important Dos And Don’ts For Women Observing The Fast

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date And Significance

Vishwakarma Puja in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 17 September. The festival is observed with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, and several parts of Eastern India. On this day, people clean their factories, shops, vehicles, and machines before offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman. Tools and instruments are worshipped as sacred symbols of divine energy before commencing new work.

According to traditional beliefs, observing fasts and offering prayers on Vishwakarma Puja not only ensures progress in professional life but also grants peace to the souls of ancestors. It is said to free devotees from ancestral debts while blessing them with prosperity, success, and happiness.

Three Rare Auspicious Events In 2025

  • Indira Ekadashi: This year, 17 September also marks Indira Ekadashi, a sacred day believed to help ancestors attain peace and liberation.
  • Surya’s Transit To Virgo: On the same day at 1:54 am, the Sun will make its transition into Virgo (Kanya Rashi), adding astrological significance to the occasion.
  • Vishwakarma Puja: Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the divine craftsman and creator, will be worshipped across factories, workshops, shops, and offices, honouring tools and skills that sustain livelihoods.

Vishwakarma Puja Muhurat 2025

  • Maha Punya Kaal: 5:36 am to 7:39 am
  • Special Abhijit Muhurat: 11:15 am to 12:25 pm
  • General Auspicious Period: 7:00 am to 8:00 pm

A Rare Spiritual Convergence

The convergence of Indira Ekadashi, Surya’s transit into Virgo, and Vishwakarma Puja makes 17 September 2025 an exceptionally sacred and powerful day. It is a time when faith, devotion, and divine blessings are believed to align, bringing prosperity, growth, and peace to devotees’ lives.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
