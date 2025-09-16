Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indira Ekadashi 2025: Important Dos And Don'ts For Women Observing The Fast

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Important Dos And Don’ts For Women Observing The Fast

Indira Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on September 17. Here are the key rules women should follow for family peace and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 07:13 AM (IST)

Indira Ekadashi holds great significance in Hinduism. This year, the sacred observance will fall on September 17, 2025. The fast is believed to grant liberation to ancestors from the cycle of birth and death. According to scriptures, Lord Shri Krishna himself narrated the importance of this Ekadashi to Dharmaraj Yudhishthira, stating that observing the vrat and rituals on this day bestows the merit of performing numerous yajnas.

Since Indira Ekadashi occurs during Pitru Paksha and is closely linked with the well-being of the family, women are advised to follow certain restrictions to ensure peace and prosperity at home.

ALSO READ: Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Paran Muhurat, And More For This Sacred Day

Things Women Should Avoid On Indira Ekadashi

  • Women should refrain from head bathing, washing, or cutting their hair on this day, as it is considered inauspicious.
  • Offering water to the Tulsi plant or plucking leaves from sacred trees such as Tulsi or Peepal should be avoided, as it is believed to increase financial burdens.
  • Both husband and wife are expected to observe celibacy on this day. Engaging in physical relations is said to diminish the fruits of the vrat and may displease the ancestors.
  • Donating used oil or giving away leftover food is strictly prohibited, as it is believed to bring financial loss, even to the wealthy.
  • Consuming food or water from another household, or engaging in lending and borrowing, should be avoided on this day.
  • Women must stay away from anger, laziness, or hurting anyone physically or emotionally. Scriptures state that such actions displease Goddess Lakshmi. (This rule applies to men as well.)

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 07:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indira Ekadashi Date Indira Ekadashi Vrat Indira Ekadashi Indira Ekadashi Vrat Rules For Women
Read more
