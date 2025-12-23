Vinayak Chaturthi 2026 Dates: Check-Out The Full List Of Vinayak And Ganesh Chaturthi In The Coming Year
Vinayak Chaturthi 2026 dates list with significance and puja vidhi. Know when to observe the vrat and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for prosperity and wisdom.
Throughout the year, devotees observe 24 Chaturthi fasts, 12 Sankashti Chaturthi and 12 Vinayak Chaturthi. Vinayak Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha, which falls after the New Moon (Amavasya). In many regions, Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi.
Observing this fast and worshipping Lord Ganesh on Vinayak Chaturthi is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to the household. Devotees also seek blessings for financial stability, knowledge, and wisdom. For those planning to observe the vrat in the coming year, here is the complete list of Vinayak Chaturthi dates in 2026.
ALSO READ: Last Ekadashi Of 2025 To Be Observed On December 30 Or 31? Know Exact Date, Puja Vidhi, And More
Vinayak Chaturthi Dates In 2026
- Ganesh Jayanti (Magha month): January 22, 2026
- Dhundhiraj Chaturthi (Phalguna month): February 21, 2026
- Vasudev Chaturthi (Chaitra month): March 22, 2026
- Sankarshan Chaturthi (Vaishakh month): April 20, 2026
- Varda Chaturthi (Adhik Maas): May 20, 2026
- Pradyumna Chaturthi (Jyeshtha month): June 18, 2026
- Aniruddha Chaturthi (Ashadha month): July 17, 2026
- Durva Chaturthi (Shravan month): August 16, 2026
- Ganesh Chaturthi (Bhadrapada month – beginning of Ganesh Utsav): September 14, 2026
- Kapardish Chaturthi (Ashwin month): October 14, 2026
- Labha Chaturthi (Kartik month): November 13, 2026
- Krichhu Chaturthi (Margashirsha month): December 13, 2026
Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Vidhi
On the day of Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees wake up early in the morning, complete their daily routines, and take a bath. After cleaning the house or the place of worship, Lord Ganesh is worshipped with devotion. Chanting Ganesh mantras during the puja is considered especially auspicious.
Flowers, sweets, fruits, incense, sandalwood, and betel leaves are offered to the deity. This is followed by lighting a diya and incense sticks, and listening to or reciting the Ganesh Katha. The puja concludes with the aarti of Lord Ganesh, after which prasad is distributed among family members.
In the evening, devotees perform the puja once again following the same ritual. The Vinayak Chaturthi fast is generally observed with phalahar (consuming fruits and light foods), and is believed to bring divine blessings and positive energy into the home.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]