Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionVinayak Chaturthi 2026 Dates: Check-Out The Full List Of Vinayak And Ganesh Chaturthi In The Coming Year

Vinayak Chaturthi 2026 Dates: Check-Out The Full List Of Vinayak And Ganesh Chaturthi In The Coming Year

Vinayak Chaturthi 2026 dates list with significance and puja vidhi. Know when to observe the vrat and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for prosperity and wisdom.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Throughout the year, devotees observe 24 Chaturthi fasts, 12 Sankashti Chaturthi and 12 Vinayak Chaturthi. Vinayak Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha, which falls after the New Moon (Amavasya). In many regions, Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi.

Observing this fast and worshipping Lord Ganesh on Vinayak Chaturthi is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to the household. Devotees also seek blessings for financial stability, knowledge, and wisdom. For those planning to observe the vrat in the coming year, here is the complete list of Vinayak Chaturthi dates in 2026.

ALSO READ: Last Ekadashi Of 2025 To Be Observed On December 30 Or 31? Know Exact Date, Puja Vidhi, And More

Vinayak Chaturthi Dates In 2026

  • Ganesh Jayanti (Magha month): January 22, 2026
  • Dhundhiraj Chaturthi (Phalguna month): February 21, 2026
  • Vasudev Chaturthi (Chaitra month): March 22, 2026
  • Sankarshan Chaturthi (Vaishakh month): April 20, 2026
  • Varda Chaturthi (Adhik Maas): May 20, 2026
  • Pradyumna Chaturthi (Jyeshtha month): June 18, 2026
  • Aniruddha Chaturthi (Ashadha month): July 17, 2026
  • Durva Chaturthi (Shravan month): August 16, 2026
  • Ganesh Chaturthi (Bhadrapada month – beginning of Ganesh Utsav): September 14, 2026
  • Kapardish Chaturthi (Ashwin month): October 14, 2026
  • Labha Chaturthi (Kartik month): November 13, 2026
  • Krichhu Chaturthi (Margashirsha month): December 13, 2026

Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees wake up early in the morning, complete their daily routines, and take a bath. After cleaning the house or the place of worship, Lord Ganesh is worshipped with devotion. Chanting Ganesh mantras during the puja is considered especially auspicious.

Flowers, sweets, fruits, incense, sandalwood, and betel leaves are offered to the deity. This is followed by lighting a diya and incense sticks, and listening to or reciting the Ganesh Katha. The puja concludes with the aarti of Lord Ganesh, after which prasad is distributed among family members.

In the evening, devotees perform the puja once again following the same ritual. The Vinayak Chaturthi fast is generally observed with phalahar (consuming fruits and light foods), and is believed to bring divine blessings and positive energy into the home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Vidhi Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Vinayak Chaturthi 2026 Vinayak Chaturthi Dates Ganesh Vrat Dates 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget