Throughout the year, devotees observe 24 Chaturthi fasts, 12 Sankashti Chaturthi and 12 Vinayak Chaturthi. Vinayak Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha, which falls after the New Moon (Amavasya). In many regions, Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi.

Observing this fast and worshipping Lord Ganesh on Vinayak Chaturthi is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to the household. Devotees also seek blessings for financial stability, knowledge, and wisdom. For those planning to observe the vrat in the coming year, here is the complete list of Vinayak Chaturthi dates in 2026.

Vinayak Chaturthi Dates In 2026

Ganesh Jayanti (Magha month): January 22, 2026

January 22, 2026 Dhundhiraj Chaturthi (Phalguna month): February 21, 2026

February 21, 2026 Vasudev Chaturthi (Chaitra month): March 22, 2026

March 22, 2026 Sankarshan Chaturthi (Vaishakh month): April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026 Varda Chaturthi (Adhik Maas): May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 Pradyumna Chaturthi (Jyeshtha month): June 18, 2026

June 18, 2026 Aniruddha Chaturthi (Ashadha month): July 17, 2026

July 17, 2026 Durva Chaturthi (Shravan month): August 16, 2026

August 16, 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi (Bhadrapada month – beginning of Ganesh Utsav): September 14, 2026

September 14, 2026 Kapardish Chaturthi (Ashwin month): October 14, 2026

October 14, 2026 Labha Chaturthi (Kartik month): November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 Krichhu Chaturthi (Margashirsha month): December 13, 2026

Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees wake up early in the morning, complete their daily routines, and take a bath. After cleaning the house or the place of worship, Lord Ganesh is worshipped with devotion. Chanting Ganesh mantras during the puja is considered especially auspicious.

Flowers, sweets, fruits, incense, sandalwood, and betel leaves are offered to the deity. This is followed by lighting a diya and incense sticks, and listening to or reciting the Ganesh Katha. The puja concludes with the aarti of Lord Ganesh, after which prasad is distributed among family members.

In the evening, devotees perform the puja once again following the same ritual. The Vinayak Chaturthi fast is generally observed with phalahar (consuming fruits and light foods), and is believed to bring divine blessings and positive energy into the home.