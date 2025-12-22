In Hinduism, Ekadashi fasts are considered among the most sacred and spiritually powerful observances. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Among the 24 Ekadashis observed throughout the year, Paush Putrada Ekadashi holds special importance.

This fast is particularly observed for the attainment of child blessings, family growth, and positive changes in life. Let us understand its religious significance, date, rituals, and benefits.

ALSO READ: Two Chandra Grahan To Occur In 2026: Check Visibility In India, Sutak Period Rules, And More

What Is Putrada Ekadashi?

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi falls twice every month. The Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Paush month is known as Putrada Ekadashi. This day is believed to be highly auspicious.

Religious beliefs state that observing a fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day helps couples attain the blessing of children. It is especially beneficial for those facing difficulties related to childbirth or children. The fast is also observed by those seeking family harmony and positive transformation in life.

Performed with devotion and sincerity, this vrat is said to bring the special blessings of Lord Vishnu and lead to a happier, more fulfilling life.

Significance Of Observing The Fast

Putrada Ekadashi is not only observed for the birth of children but also for their long life, good health, wisdom, and moral values. Parents who already have children often observe this fast for their children’s bright future and overall family well-being.

Scriptures mention that Lord Vishnu is quickly pleased by sincere prayers offered on this day and fulfills devotees’ wishes. This belief has kept the tradition alive for generations.

Date And Auspicious Yogs In 2025

Paush Putrada Ekadashi in 2025 carries special significance as it will be the last Ekadashi of the year. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Paush month will begin on December 30, 2025, at 7:50 am and will end on December 31, 2025, at 5:00 am.

This year, the fast coincides with two auspicious yogas, Bharani Nakshatra and Siddha Yoga. Astrologers consider this combination highly favorable for worship, fasting, and the fulfillment of resolutions. Observing the fast during these yogas is believed to yield double the spiritual benefits.

As the Ekadashi tithi spans two days, some devotees will observe the fast on December 30, while others on December 31. Traditionally, householders observe the fast on the first day, while followers of the Vaishnav tradition observe it on the second day.

Rituals Of Observing The Fast

Paush Putrada Ekadashi should be observed with discipline and devotion. Devotees are advised to wake up early, take a holy bath, wear clean clothes, and take a vow while meditating on Lord Vishnu. Maintaining a sattvic lifestyle throughout the day and avoiding anger, falsehood, and negative thoughts is considered essential.

If possible, devotees may observe a fruit-based fast or consume only water. The fast will be broken on December 31, 2025. The auspicious time for Parana (breaking the fast) will be from 1:26 pm to 3:31 pm. It is considered favorable to offer food to Lord Vishnu before concluding the fast.

Special Worship For Child Blessings

Astrologers advise those desiring children to perform special worship on Paush Putrada Ekadashi. In the evening, devotees should worship the child form of Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Offerings should include yellow flowers, yellow clothes, kheer, and yellow sweets. Reciting the Ekadashi Vrat Katha during the puja is considered important. Devotees should then pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for child blessings.

It is believed that couples who perform this worship with full devotion see positive results soon, with many scriptures suggesting auspicious outcomes within a year.

Benefits Of Paush Putrada Ekadashi Vrat

Paush Putrada Ekadashi is considered beneficial not only spiritually but also mentally and emotionally. Observing this fast is believed to bring peace of mind and create a positive atmosphere within the family.

Religious beliefs state that this vrat brings prosperity, removes obstacles from life, and ensures financial stability. With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, devotees experience greater balance, faith, and contentment in life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]