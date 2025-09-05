Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Visarjan in 2025 will be held on 6 September. This sacred day will mark the farewell of Lord Ganesh after ten days of devotion and festivities. Once the immersion is over, devotees eagerly look forward to welcoming Bappa again the next year. The first major vrat after Visarjan is the Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls in the month of Ashwin. In 2025, it will be observed on Wednesday, 10 September.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date And Puja Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin on 10 September at 3:37 pm and will end on 11 September at 12:45 pm. The auspicious Ganesh puja muhurats are:

Morning Muhurat: 6:04 am – 7:37 am, 7:37 am – 9:11 am

6:04 am – 7:37 am, 7:37 am – 9:11 am Evening Muhurat: 4:58 pm – 6:32 pm.

4:58 pm – 6:32 pm. The moonrise time for the Sankashti vrat is 8:06 pm.

Spiritual Importance Of Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi 2025

This Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi vrat holds special importance as it is the first fast after Ganesh Utsav, dedicated entirely to Lord Ganesh. The word Sankashti means “the one that removes troubles." This makes it a powerful observance for overcoming obstacles and hardships.

Benefits Of Observing The Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat

Devotees believe that keeping this vrat brings peace, prosperity, and good health. It is also considered beneficial for couples seeking children and for those facing financial challenges. Worshipping Ganpati on this day is believed to remove negativity, attract positive energy, and ensure harmony within the family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]