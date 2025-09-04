Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Anant Chaturdashi is the festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s anant (infinite) form which will be observed on September 6 this year. On this day, devotees tie the sacred Anant Sutra (also called Anant Dora) on their hands, which symbolises Lord Vishnu’s eternal protection. It is believed that by tying this thread, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayan safeguard their devotees from every crisis.

Traditionally, the Anant Sutra is red or yellow, but scriptures mention that wearing it according to one’s zodiac sign can also enhance planetary benefits. Each zodiac is associated with a particular colour and mantra that brings prosperity, protection, and divine blessings.

Zodiac-Wise Colours And Mantras For Anant Chaturdashi

Aries and Scorpio: Tie a red Anant Sutra with 14 knots while chanting "Om Padhaya Namah". This brings the blessings of Mars.

Tie a red Anant Sutra with 14 knots while chanting "Om Padhaya Namah". This brings the blessings of Mars. Taurus, Cancer, and Libra: Use a white thread smeared lightly with turmeric, chanting "Om Shikhine Namah" for auspiciousness.

Use a white thread smeared lightly with turmeric, chanting "Om Shikhine Namah" for auspiciousness. Gemini and Virgo: A green thread is recommended to tie while chanting "Om Devadidev Namah". The colour is dear to Mercury and attracts positivity.

A green thread is recommended to tie while chanting "Om Devadidev Namah". The colour is dear to Mercury and attracts positivity. Leo: Wear an orange Anant Sutra while reciting "Om Anantaya Namah". This enhances focus and supports learning.

Wear an orange Anant Sutra while reciting "Om Anantaya Namah". This enhances focus and supports learning. Sagittarius and Pisces: A yellow thread tied while chanting "Om Ratnanabhah Namah" strengthens Jupiter, bringing wisdom, wealth, and happiness.

A yellow thread tied while chanting "Om Ratnanabhah Namah" strengthens Jupiter, bringing wisdom, wealth, and happiness. Capricorn and Aquarius: Since Saturn’s favourite colour is black, which is not used for this ritual, devotees of these signs can opt for yellow or blue threads, chanting "Om Shri Vishnave Namah".

