HomeReligionAnant Chaturdashi 2025: Which Colour Of Anant Sutra You Should Tie According To Your Zodiac Sign? Know Here

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 will be celebrated on September 6. Devotees tie the sacred Anant Sutra, and choosing its colour as per zodiac sign with the right mantra brings blessings and planetary harmony.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Anant Chaturdashi is the festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s anant (infinite) form which will be observed on September 6 this year. On this day, devotees tie the sacred Anant Sutra (also called Anant Dora) on their hands, which symbolises Lord Vishnu’s eternal protection. It is believed that by tying this thread, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayan safeguard their devotees from every crisis.

Traditionally, the Anant Sutra is red or yellow, but scriptures mention that wearing it according to one’s zodiac sign can also enhance planetary benefits. Each zodiac is associated with a particular colour and mantra that brings prosperity, protection, and divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Check Out The Auspicious Timing And Rituals For Anant Chaturdashi

Zodiac-Wise Colours And Mantras For Anant Chaturdashi

  • Aries and Scorpio: Tie a red Anant Sutra with 14 knots while chanting "Om Padhaya Namah". This brings the blessings of Mars.
  • Taurus, Cancer, and Libra: Use a white thread smeared lightly with turmeric, chanting "Om Shikhine Namah" for auspiciousness.
  • Gemini and Virgo: A green thread is recommended to tie while chanting "Om Devadidev Namah". The colour is dear to Mercury and attracts positivity.
  • Leo: Wear an orange Anant Sutra while reciting "Om Anantaya Namah". This enhances focus and supports learning.
  • Sagittarius and Pisces: A yellow thread tied while chanting "Om Ratnanabhah Namah" strengthens Jupiter, bringing wisdom, wealth, and happiness.
  • Capricorn and Aquarius: Since Saturn’s favourite colour is black, which is not used for this ritual, devotees of these signs can opt for yellow or blue threads, chanting "Om Shri Vishnave Namah".

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Anant Sutra Colours Anant Dora Zodiac Wise Anant Chaturdashi Date 2025 Anant Chaturdashi Rituals Anant Sutra Significance Zodiac Based Rituals
