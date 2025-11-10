Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionUtpanna Ekadashi 2025: Important Dos And Don’ts To Observe On This Auspicious Day

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Important Dos And Don’ts To Observe On This Auspicious Day

Utpanna Ekadashi is regarded as a spiritually powerful and sacred day, but it also comes with certain restrictions.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Utpanna Ekadashi is observed after Devuthani (Prabodhini) Ekadashi and falls on the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month. In 2025, devotees will observe the Utpanna Ekadashi fast on Saturday, November 15. Like every Ekadashi, this day holds immense religious significance and is considered highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Vishnu. However, on Utpanna Ekadashi, Goddess Ekadashi is also worshipped along with Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, Utpanna Ekadashi is regarded as a spiritually powerful and sacred day, but it also comes with certain restrictions. Performing inauspicious actions on this day is believed to reduce the benefits of the fast and invite misfortune. Here’s a look at the key things devotees should avoid on this sacred day.

ALSO READ: Know The Spiritual And Astrological Significance Of Worshipping Lord Shiv On Monday

Things To Avoid On Utpanna Ekadashi 2025

  • Avoid Lies and Deception
    Speaking lies or deceiving someone on Utpanna Ekadashi is considered highly inauspicious. Such actions destroy the spiritual benefits of fasting, and it is believed that Lord Vishnu becomes displeased.
  • Refrain from Eating Onion and Garlic
    Only pure and sattvik food should be consumed on Ekadashi. Avoid tamasic foods like onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol, as these are believed to disturb the sanctity and purity of the fast.
  • Stay Away from Anger and Harsh Words
    Observing a fast while engaging in anger, quarrels, or using harsh words toward others displeases Lord Vishnu. Devotees are advised to maintain calmness and practice kindness to receive the true fruits of their penance.
  • Do Not Refuse Charity
    If someone seeks help or alms at your door on this day, you should offer food, clothes, or money according to your capacity. Refusing to donate is believed to diminish the merit earned through fasting and devotion.
  • Avoid Eating Rice
    Consumption of rice on Ekadashi is strictly prohibited. It is said that eating rice on this day negates the spiritual benefits of the fast. Devotees can resume eating rice on Dwadashi, the following day.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Utpanna Ekadashi Ekadashi Rituals Ekadashi 2025 Dos And Don’ts On Ekadashi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Cities
BJP Objects To Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics'
'Why These Double Standards?': BJP Questions Congress Over Namaz At Bengaluru Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget