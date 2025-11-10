Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Important Dos And Don’ts To Observe On This Auspicious Day

Utpanna Ekadashi is observed after Devuthani (Prabodhini) Ekadashi and falls on the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month. In 2025, devotees will observe the Utpanna Ekadashi fast on Saturday, November 15. Like every Ekadashi, this day holds immense religious significance and is considered highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Vishnu. However, on Utpanna Ekadashi, Goddess Ekadashi is also worshipped along with Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, Utpanna Ekadashi is regarded as a spiritually powerful and sacred day, but it also comes with certain restrictions. Performing inauspicious actions on this day is believed to reduce the benefits of the fast and invite misfortune. Here’s a look at the key things devotees should avoid on this sacred day.

ALSO READ: Know The Spiritual And Astrological Significance Of Worshipping Lord Shiv On Monday

Things To Avoid On Utpanna Ekadashi 2025

Avoid Lies and Deception

Speaking lies or deceiving someone on Utpanna Ekadashi is considered highly inauspicious. Such actions destroy the spiritual benefits of fasting, and it is believed that Lord Vishnu becomes displeased.

Speaking lies or deceiving someone on Utpanna Ekadashi is considered highly inauspicious. Such actions destroy the spiritual benefits of fasting, and it is believed that Lord Vishnu becomes displeased. Refrain from Eating Onion and Garlic

Only pure and sattvik food should be consumed on Ekadashi. Avoid tamasic foods like onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol, as these are believed to disturb the sanctity and purity of the fast.

Only pure and sattvik food should be consumed on Ekadashi. Avoid tamasic foods like onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol, as these are believed to disturb the sanctity and purity of the fast. Stay Away from Anger and Harsh Words

Observing a fast while engaging in anger, quarrels, or using harsh words toward others displeases Lord Vishnu. Devotees are advised to maintain calmness and practice kindness to receive the true fruits of their penance.

Observing a fast while engaging in anger, quarrels, or using harsh words toward others displeases Lord Vishnu. Devotees are advised to maintain calmness and practice kindness to receive the true fruits of their penance. Do Not Refuse Charity

If someone seeks help or alms at your door on this day, you should offer food, clothes, or money according to your capacity. Refusing to donate is believed to diminish the merit earned through fasting and devotion.

If someone seeks help or alms at your door on this day, you should offer food, clothes, or money according to your capacity. Refusing to donate is believed to diminish the merit earned through fasting and devotion. Avoid Eating Rice

Consumption of rice on Ekadashi is strictly prohibited. It is said that eating rice on this day negates the spiritual benefits of the fast. Devotees can resume eating rice on Dwadashi, the following day.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]