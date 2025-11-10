Know The Spiritual And Astrological Significance Of Worshipping Lord Shiv On Monday

In Hinduism, each day of the week is devoted to a specific deity. According to astrology, Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiv, the Supreme Being known as the destroyer of evil and the embodiment of compassion. It is believed that observing fasts and performing prayers on this day with true devotion brings Lord Shiv’s blessings, ensuring peace, prosperity, and fulfillment of desires in life.

ALSO READ: Kharmas 2025 To Begin On December 16: Spiritual Practices To Follow During This Period

The Divine Importance Of Monday

Monday holds special significance as it is considered the most beloved day of Lord Shiv. Scriptures mention that fasting on Mondays is not only spiritually rewarding but also beneficial for mental peace and emotional stability. Worshipping Lord Shiv on this day helps devotees attain inner calm and divine grace.

Monday Puja Rituals For Lord Shiv And Goddess Parvati

Devotees begin the day early, preferably before sunrise, by taking a holy bath and wearing clean clothes. After taking a vow to observe the fast, they perform prayers either at home or in a Shiv temple. The worship involves offering prayers to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, invoking their blessings for a harmonious and prosperous life.

The Holy Abhishek (Ritual Bath) Of The Shivling

The ritual begins with the abhishek (ceremonial bathing) of the Shivling using a mixture of water, milk, curd, honey, ghee, and Ganga water. Devotees then offer bilva (bel) leaves, sandalwood paste, rice, and fruits to Lord Shiv, while Goddess Parvati is adorned with sixteen traditional adornments (solah shringar) as a mark of reverence.

The Power Of Donations On Monday

It is believed that donating items related to beauty, milk, and dairy products on Mondays pleases Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Such offerings are said to strengthen the bond between married couples and invite divine blessings.

Astrological And Spiritual Benefits

According to belief, donating a silver Shivling on this day helps devotees achieve success in their endeavors and fulfills their wishes. Observing the Monday fast is also said to strengthen the Moon’s position in one’s horoscope, protecting the individual from ailments and mental distress.

Acts Of Charity And Prosperity

Devotees who donate warm clothes and money to the poor or offer contributions to temples on Mondays are believed to receive abundant blessings. Such acts of charity ensure that one never faces a shortage of food or wealth throughout life.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]