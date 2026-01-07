Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionTwo Shukra Pradosh Vrats To Be Observed In January 2026: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Rituals, And More

January brings a rare observance of two Shukra Pradosh Vrats in the Magh month. Check dates, puja muhurat, rituals and vrat rules for devotees.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

January will witness a special religious alignment with the observance of two Shukra Pradosh Vrats, an auspicious fast dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Lakshmi. This vrat is believed to bring divine blessings for marital harmony, prosperity, good health, freedom from doshas, and spiritual growth. Devotees observe Shukra Pradosh Vrat to seek happiness, wealth, and overall well-being.

In the month of Magh, Shukra Pradosh Vrat will fall in both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Below are the detailed dates and puja timings.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Know Date, Fasting Rules, Auspicious Muhurats, And All About This Sacred Festival

First Shukra Pradosh Vrat – January 16, 2026

The Trayodashi Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha will begin on January 15 at 8:16 PM and will end on January 16 at 10:21 PM.

  • Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 5:21 PM to 8:00 PM

Second Shukra Pradosh Vrat – January 30, 2026

The Trayodashi Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha will start on January 30 at 11:09 AM and will conclude on January 31 at 8:25 AM.

  • Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 5:32 PM to 8:08 PM

Shukra Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

On the day of the vrat, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and observe the fast with devotion after taking a vow while meditating on Lord Shiv. The main puja is performed during Pradosh Kaal in the evening.

During the ritual, the Shivling is bathed with Ganga water, followed by abhishek using curd, sugar, milk, and honey. Devotees offer bel leaves, datura, fruits, and flowers to Lord Shiv. After offering bhog, mantras are chanted, the Pradosh Vrat Katha is recited, and the puja concludes with aarti and distribution of prasad.

Rules To Follow During Shukra Pradosh Vrat

Devotees observing Shukra Pradosh Vrat are advised to follow strict discipline. Consumption of salt, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol should be avoided. Wearing black clothes is discouraged. Offerings such as tulsi leaves, sindoor, turmeric, and broken rice should not be placed on the Shivling. Maintaining calmness, avoiding anger, refraining from lies, and keeping negative thoughts away are also considered essential during the vrat.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
