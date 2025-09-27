Transgender Community In Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja With ‘Ardhanarishwara’ Theme: WATCH

In Kolkata, the transgender community has brought a special touch to this year’s Durga Puja by creating a pandal based on the theme of ‘Ardhanarishwara’, a symbolic form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati that represents the union of masculine and feminine energies. The initiative, organised by the non-profit organisation Gokhale Road Bandhan, has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors.

The Idol Depiction

The idol at this pandal stands out for its powerful artistic representation. The goddess Durga has been designed in the Ardhanarishwara form, with one side reflecting feminine grace and strength, while the other embodies masculine energy and resilience. The intricate detailing not only highlights divine balance but also resonates deeply with the message of gender inclusivity.

A Step Towards Social Inclusion

By choosing the Ardhanarishwara theme, the transgender community has made a profound cultural statement. The pandal sends out a message of harmony, equality, and the acceptance of all identities, blending faith with inclusivity. For many, it is not just a celebration of Durga Puja but also a celebration of their identity and rightful place in society.

Celebrations Beyond Boundaries

Interestingly, Durga Puja pandals have also been organised by sex workers in Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district, making the celebrations in Kolkata even more inclusive. Both communities have come forward to honour Goddess Durga in their unique ways, turning the festival into a symbol of unity and shared devotion.

Durga Puja In Kolkata

Durga Puja is not only a religious celebration but also the soul of Kolkata’s cultural identity. According to Hindu mythology, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees after her victory over the demon Mahishasura.

As pandals across the city continue to dazzle with innovative themes and artistic brilliance, the celebrations by the transgender community and sex workers stand as a testament to how Durga Puja in Kolkata embraces diversity, equality, and the shared joy of devotion.