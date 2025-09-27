Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionTransgender Community In Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja With ‘Ardhanarishwara’ Theme: WATCH

Transgender Community In Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja With ‘Ardhanarishwara’ Theme: WATCH

Kolkata’s transgender community celebrates Durga Puja with a stunning pandal themed on ‘Ardhanarishwara’, symbolising divine balance and inclusivity. Watch the idol and celebrations unfold.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Kolkata, the transgender community has brought a special touch to this year’s Durga Puja by creating a pandal based on the theme of ‘Ardhanarishwara’,  a symbolic form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati that represents the union of masculine and feminine energies. The initiative, organised by the non-profit organisation Gokhale Road Bandhan, has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors.

ALSO READ: Chetla Agrani's Durga Puja Pandal Showcases 'Samudra Manthan' With Around 3 Crore Rudraksha Beads: WATCH

The Idol Depiction

The idol at this pandal stands out for its powerful artistic representation. The goddess Durga has been designed in the Ardhanarishwara form, with one side reflecting feminine grace and strength, while the other embodies masculine energy and resilience. The intricate detailing not only highlights divine balance but also resonates deeply with the message of gender inclusivity.

A Step Towards Social Inclusion

By choosing the Ardhanarishwara theme, the transgender community has made a profound cultural statement. The pandal sends out a message of harmony, equality, and the acceptance of all identities, blending faith with inclusivity. For many, it is not just a celebration of Durga Puja but also a celebration of their identity and rightful place in society.

Celebrations Beyond Boundaries

Interestingly, Durga Puja pandals have also been organised by sex workers in Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district, making the celebrations in Kolkata even more inclusive. Both communities have come forward to honour Goddess Durga in their unique ways, turning the festival into a symbol of unity and shared devotion.

Durga Puja In Kolkata

Durga Puja is not only a religious celebration but also the soul of Kolkata’s cultural identity. According to Hindu mythology, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees after her victory over the demon Mahishasura.

As pandals across the city continue to dazzle with innovative themes and artistic brilliance, the celebrations by the transgender community and sex workers stand as a testament to how Durga Puja in Kolkata embraces diversity, equality, and the shared joy of devotion. 

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Durga Puja Durga Puja Celebrations Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata Durga Puja 2025 Ardhanarishwara Pandal Durga Idol Kolkata
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget