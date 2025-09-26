Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionChetla Agrani's Durga Puja Pandal Showcases 'Samudra Manthan' With Around 3 Crore Rudraksha Beads: WATCH

Chetla Agrani Durga Puja 2025 presents a stunning Samudra Manthan-themed pandal, featuring a Shivaling made of over 3 crore rudraksha beads.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
This year, Chetla Agrani Club has unveiled a breathtaking Durga Puja pandal themed 'Amrit Kumbher Shondhane', means 'In Search of the Nectar'. Drawing inspiration from the epic tale of 'Samudra Manthan', the pandal recreates the mythological moment when gods and demons churned the ocean to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality.

At the heart of the pandal stands a majestic Shivalinga, meticulously crafted using more than 3 crore Rudraksha beads, offering visitors a spiritual and awe-inspiring sight.

A Grand Depiction Of Samudra Manthan

At the heart of the pandal stands a majestic Shivaling, crafted entirely out of Rudraksha beads. Over three crore Rudraksha beads have been used to design the structure, making it one of the most unique pandals of this festive season. The installation captures the cosmic balance of divinity, with scenes of gods, demons, and Lord Shiva’s pivotal role during the churning beautifully recreated.

Adding to the narrative, the pandal also illustrates the moment where Lord Shiva destroys the three demons (Asuras), weaving together mythology and artistry with intricate detailing.

Tribute Beyond Mythology

The theme is not only a tribute to the Maha Kumbh Mela but also honours Bengali author Samaresh Basu’s novel Amrit Kumbher Shondhane. The theme symbolises the eternal search for spiritual nectar and inner enlightenment.

Chetla Agrani Durga Puja Pandal 2025

Chetla Agrani is one of the most prominent Durga Pujas in Kolkata, patronised by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. This year, the idol of Goddess Durga is depicted in her Brahmacharini form, radiating grace and divine energy. Each year, the Puja is known for its grandeur and innovative themes, and 2025’s interpretation of Samudra Manthan is already drawing massive crowds.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
