Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025: Simple Rituals To Seek Goddess Durga’s Blessings Without Fasting

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Simple Rituals To Seek Goddess Durga’s Blessings Without Fasting

Shardiya Navratri 2025 began on 22 September. Devotees who cannot fast for nine days can still seek Goddess Durga’s blessings through simple rituals like offerings and special puja.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri 2025 began on 22 September, and devotees across the country are observing it with deep devotion and reverence. During the nine days of Navratri, worshippers honor the different forms of Goddess Durga and many also observe strict fasting as part of the rituals.

Traditionally, fasting for all nine days holds great significance. However, many devotees are unable to observe the fast due to personal reasons. Religious texts and beliefs suggest that such devotees can still receive the blessings of Goddess Durga by following certain simple practices during the festival.

ALSO READ: Durga Ashtami 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, Sandhi Puja Details, And More

Key Rituals And Remedies During Shardiya Navratri

  • Special Worship on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami: These three days are considered especially important. Offering red flowers to Goddess Durga during prayers on these days is believed to fulfill wishes and attract divine blessings.
  • Offering Betel Leaf (Paan Bidiya): While different food offerings are made to the Goddess on each day of Navratri, devotees who cannot perform daily rituals may still offer a betel leaf on any day. This act is believed to remove obstacles in work and life.
  • Charity and Donations: In Hinduism, donating during holy occasions holds equal significance as fasting. During Navratri, offering items such as bells for temples, clothes, grains, fruits, sweets, or objects in red colour is considered highly auspicious and pleases the Goddess.
  • Chanting Sacred Mantras: On the concluding days or during Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, chanting mantras like “Om Hreem Dum Durgayai Namah” or “Sarva Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute” is considered extremely powerful. Those unable to chant can simply remember the divine names of Goddess Durga.
  • Worship on a Red Woolen Mat: Performing puja while seated on a red woolen mat is said to enhance positivity and spiritual energy, bringing peace of mind.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Simple Rituals To Seek Blessings Without Fasting Rituals And Remedies
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Not Awarded Asia Cup Trophy After They Refuse To Take It From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Cities
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Gandhi Dials CM Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Vijay Faces Hoax Bomb Threat Amid Karur Fallout; Rahul Dials Stalin To Enquire About Situation: UPDATES
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget