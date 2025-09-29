Shardiya Navratri 2025: Simple Rituals To Seek Goddess Durga’s Blessings Without Fasting

The auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri 2025 began on 22 September, and devotees across the country are observing it with deep devotion and reverence. During the nine days of Navratri, worshippers honor the different forms of Goddess Durga and many also observe strict fasting as part of the rituals.

Traditionally, fasting for all nine days holds great significance. However, many devotees are unable to observe the fast due to personal reasons. Religious texts and beliefs suggest that such devotees can still receive the blessings of Goddess Durga by following certain simple practices during the festival.

Key Rituals And Remedies During Shardiya Navratri

Special Worship on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami: These three days are considered especially important. Offering red flowers to Goddess Durga during prayers on these days is believed to fulfill wishes and attract divine blessings.

Offering Betel Leaf (Paan Bidiya): While different food offerings are made to the Goddess on each day of Navratri, devotees who cannot perform daily rituals may still offer a betel leaf on any day. This act is believed to remove obstacles in work and life.

Charity and Donations: In Hinduism, donating during holy occasions holds equal significance as fasting. During Navratri, offering items such as bells for temples, clothes, grains, fruits, sweets, or objects in red colour is considered highly auspicious and pleases the Goddess.

Chanting Sacred Mantras: On the concluding days or during Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, chanting mantras like "Om Hreem Dum Durgayai Namah" or "Sarva Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute" is considered extremely powerful. Those unable to chant can simply remember the divine names of Goddess Durga.

Worship on a Red Woolen Mat: Performing puja while seated on a red woolen mat is said to enhance positivity and spiritual energy, bringing peace of mind.

