Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know When Is Durga Ashtami? Know Date, Muhurat, And More

Durga Ashtami hold special spiritual significance. On this day, devotees worship the eighth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri, who symbolises peace, prosperity, and wisdom.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri 2025: The festive season of September will witness a series of important celebrations, with Shardiya Navratri being the most prominent. This year, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga will begin on September 22, 2025, and conclude on October 2, 2025. The final three days: Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, and Maha Navami, hold special spiritual significance.

In 2025, Durga Ashtami will be observed on September 30. On this day, devotees worship the eighth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri, who symbolises peace, prosperity, and wisdom. According to scriptures, her fair complexion is the reason she is revered as Mahagauri. It is believed that worshipping her brings purification of mind and body, spreads positivity, and removes obstacles from life.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — The Fascinating Legend Behind Lord Ganesh’s Broken Tusk

Durga Ashtami 2025 Muhurat

  • Tithi Begins: September 29, 2025, at 4:31 PM
  • Tithi Ends: September 30, 2025, at 6:06 PM
  • Puja Timings: 9:12 AM – 1:40 PM

Kanya Pujan On Maha Ashtami

On Maha Ashtami, young unmarried girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga in a ritual known as Kanya Kumari Puja. Devotees believe that without this ritual, the Navratri celebrations remain incomplete.

Kanya Pujan Muhurat: 9:12 AM – 1:40 PM

Sandhi Puja Significance

Another important ritual on this day is Sandhi Puja, observed during the transition period of Ashtami and Navami. As per belief, it was during this auspicious moment that Goddess Chamunda appeared to slay the demons Chanda and Munda. Worship performed during Sandhi Puja is considered highly auspicious and rewarding.

Sandhi Puja Muhurat: 5:42 PM – 6:30 PM

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Durga Puja Durga Ashtami Shardiya Navratri 2025 Durga Ashtami Date Durga Ashtami Muhurat
