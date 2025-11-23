Not Rohit Or Pant! This Player Will Captain India Against South Africa In ODIs: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNot Rohit Or Pant! This Player Will Captain India Against South Africa In ODIs: Report

An experienced wicket keeper-batsman has reportedly trumped Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma for India's captaincy in upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shubman Gill was named captain of the Indian team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) in October 2025, however, his participation in the upcoming IND vs SA ODI series seems unlikely.

Gill was ruled out of the India vs South Africa Test series mid-way in the first fixture due to neck spasms. His participation also seems unlikely in the three ODI matches, which start from November 30, 2025.

Interestingly, a new report by the Times Of India suggests that KL Rahul could captain India in the three-match series.

IND vs SA ODIs: KL Rahul To Be Named Captain?

With Shubman Gill rendered unlikely for the ODI series, many wondered if Rishabh Pant, who took over from him for the Test series, could also lead India in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma, who is expected to be in the squad, was also suspected to step back into the role temporarily in Gill's absence.

However, KL Rahul is reportedly the more likely option, as Pant has not played enough ODIs in recent years. 

Rahul, on the other hand, was a part of the Playing XIs in the team's recent ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign, and even played in the three ODIs against Australia. 

Having said that, it must be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the squad for this upcoming series, and there is no official announcement regarding KL Rahul captaining India in it.

Shubman Gill Needs More Rest: Report

Shubman Gill's injury might keep him out of action for longer than intended. The said TOI report quoted a BCCI source (anonymous) stating this:

"All tests are being conducted to determine whether it’s a muscular strain or a nerve-related issue. Gill has received an injection to manage symptoms and will need rest before starting rehabilitation. There is a strong possibility he may miss the T20I series as well."

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
