Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in South Africa as he arrived in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit, engaging in a series of friendly interactions with heads of state from around the world. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted him with folded hands, setting the tone for a cordial international gathering.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed Modi with a ‘namaste’, and a light-hearted exchange between the two leaders quickly caught public attention online. Modi’s meet-and-greet continued with global dignitaries throughout the summit’s opening moments.

Global Outreach Through Warm Gestures

Among those he met was Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who embraced Modi and affectionately patted his back. Later, the Indian Prime Minister shared another hug with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Modi also addressed one of the key G20 sessions during his engagements.

Notably, US President Donald Trump is not attending the summit this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have also skipped the event. Despite these absences, Modi is expected to hold more bilateral meetings with leaders present in South Africa.

Modi Pitches New Initiatives

Turning to key policy discussions, the Indian Prime Minister urged member nations to rethink existing global development models to ensure growth that is both inclusive and sustainable. He emphasised India’s longstanding philosophy of “Integral Humanism” as a potential guiding framework for future progress.

He proposed three major initiatives under the G20 banner, starting with the establishment of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to preserve culturally rich, eco-friendly and socially cohesive ways of living. Modi said such a repository would help protect centuries-old wisdom that contributes to well-being worldwide.

He also raised alarm over the growing danger posed by drug trafficking, especially synthetic substances like fentanyl, calling for a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus. “Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy,” he said.

G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative

Reaffirming India’s commitment to Africa’s rise, Modi highlighted the continent’s importance to global advancement. He introduced the G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, aiming to train one million certified instructors in Africa over the next decade.

Modi’s third proposal focused on global health security. He suggested forming a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team made up of medical professionals from member nations, ready to be deployed rapidly during health crises or natural disasters.

With India’s G20 Presidency having secured permanent G20 membership for the African Union, Modi emphasised unity in the face of global challenges, asserting that stronger cooperation would drive shared progress.