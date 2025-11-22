Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaModi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula

Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula

Modi proposed initiatives including a knowledge repository, countering the drug-terror nexus, and the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, emphasising inclusive growth and global cooperation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in South Africa as he arrived in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit, engaging in a series of friendly interactions with heads of state from around the world. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted him with folded hands, setting the tone for a cordial international gathering.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed Modi with a ‘namaste’, and a light-hearted exchange between the two leaders quickly caught public attention online. Modi’s meet-and-greet continued with global dignitaries throughout the summit’s opening moments.

Global Outreach Through Warm Gestures

Among those he met was Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who embraced Modi and affectionately patted his back. Later, the Indian Prime Minister shared another hug with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Modi also addressed one of the key G20 sessions during his engagements.

Notably, US President Donald Trump is not attending the summit this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have also skipped the event. Despite these absences, Modi is expected to hold more bilateral meetings with leaders present in South Africa.

Modi Pitches New Initiatives

Turning to key policy discussions, the Indian Prime Minister urged member nations to rethink existing global development models to ensure growth that is both inclusive and sustainable. He emphasised India’s longstanding philosophy of “Integral Humanism” as a potential guiding framework for future progress.

He proposed three major initiatives under the G20 banner, starting with the establishment of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to preserve culturally rich, eco-friendly and socially cohesive ways of living. Modi said such a repository would help protect centuries-old wisdom that contributes to well-being worldwide. 

He also raised alarm over the growing danger posed by drug trafficking, especially synthetic substances like fentanyl, calling for a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus. “Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy,” he said.

G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative

Reaffirming India’s commitment to Africa’s rise, Modi highlighted the continent’s importance to global advancement. He introduced the G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, aiming to train one million certified instructors in Africa over the next decade.

Modi’s third proposal focused on global health security. He suggested forming a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team made up of medical professionals from member nations, ready to be deployed rapidly during health crises or natural disasters.

With India’s G20 Presidency having secured permanent G20 membership for the African Union, Modi emphasised unity in the face of global challenges, asserting that stronger cooperation would drive shared progress.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
G20 Summit PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget