'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The controversy over the Union Government's alleged plan to bring Chandigarh under the President’s direct control continues to stir political tensions. The Union Home Ministry has clarified that no final decision has been made and any steps will follow consultation with all stakeholders. The Ministry also confirmed that it does not plan to introduce a Bill on Chandigarh in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Home Ministry Issues Official Clarification

In a statement shared on X, the Ministry explained that a proposal to simplify lawmaking for Chandigarh, a Union Territory, is under consideration, but emphasized that it does not affect Chandigarh's administration or its historical ties with Punjab and Haryana.

The statement read:

"A proposal to ease lawmaking for Chandigarh is under the central government’s consideration. No final decision has been made. This proposal does not touch Chandigarh's administration or its traditional ties with Punjab or Haryana. Any decision will be taken only after consulting all stakeholders and keeping Chandigarh’s interests in mind. The Centre does not plan to bring any Bill in this regard in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament."

The Parliament Bulletin That Sparked the Row

Earlier, a Parliament bulletin had indicated that the Centre intended to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Winter Session starting December 1. The Bill proposed bringing Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, which allows the President to directly regulate the Union Territory.

Currently, Chandigarh—serving as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana—is administered by the Governor of Punjab. The bulletin immediately triggered opposition from all major political parties in Punjab, including the BJP.

Punjab Leaders Strongly React

Political leaders in Punjab have voiced strong opposition to the proposal. AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the central government of trying to “snatch Punjab’s capital”, saying:

"Our villages were destroyed to build Chandigarh, and only Punjab has the right over it. We will not give up and will take necessary steps."

The proposed 131st amendment to the Constitution of India envisaging to separate Chandigarh from Punjab is quite worrying. If legislated, it will have a serious fallout in Punjab.

I urge the Government of India to clarify the matter as it has led to a lot of concern across… — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) November 22, 2025

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the move “totally uncalled for”, warning that any attempt to take Chandigarh away could lead to serious repercussions. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the proposed Bill as “anti-Punjab” and a “blatant attack on the federal structure”, vowing to fight it on all fronts.

The proposed 131st amendment to the Constitution of India envisaging to separate Chandigarh from Punjab is quite worrying. If legislated, it will have a serious fallout in Punjab.

I urge the Government of India to clarify the matter as it has led to a lot of concern across… — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) November 22, 2025

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also weighed in, stating that Chandigarh is “an integral part of Punjab”. He assured citizens that the party would voice the state’s concerns to the Centre, emphasising:

"As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first."

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਭਿੰਨ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦ੍ਰਿੜਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਖੜੀ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਉਹ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਅਤੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਣੀਆਂ ਦਾ। ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਭਰਮ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਭਰਮ ਵੀ ਦੂਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਮੈਂ ਖੁਦ ਇਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ… — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) November 23, 2025

What This Means for Chandigarh

While the Home Ministry’s clarification has calmed immediate fears, the controversy highlights the delicate balance between central authority and state rights. Chandigarh, built at the cost of Punjabi villages, remains a symbol of Punjab’s identity, and any future move regarding its administration is likely to face intense scrutiny from political parties and the public alike.