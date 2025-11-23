Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?

New Delhi: A fresh political storm has broken out in Punjab after the Centre proposed placing Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, a step that would allow the appointment of a separate administrator for the Union Territory instead of the Punjab Governor, who currently oversees its administration.

The Bill is slated for introduction during the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1, as listed in the latest bulletins of both Houses. Once enacted, Chandigarh would fall in line with Union Territories without legislatures, such as the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, enabling the Centre to issue regulations directly for its governance.

Why Article 240 Matters

Article 240 empowers the President to frame regulations for certain Union Territories with the same force as parliamentary laws. Inclusion of Chandigarh under its ambit would effectively reduce Punjab’s existing administrative influence over the city.

Chandigarh has functioned as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana since the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966. Political parties in Punjab insist the city is historically tied to the state, accusing the Centre of attempting to dilute its rightful claim.

Political Backlash In Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the move a "grave injustice," asserting, “Chandigarh was, is, and will remain an integral part of Punjab.” He said Punjab invested land and resources in building the city and therefore holds sole entitlement to it.

The Congress, AAP, and Shiromani Akali Dal have closed ranks against the proposal.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress chief, said any attempt to “seize Chandigarh” would have “serious repercussions,” vowing to oppose it in Parliament.

Sukhbir Singh Badal of the SAD accused the BJP government of “betraying historic commitments” and undermining Punjab’s rights.

AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney called Chandigarh "symbolically and historically Punjabi territory" and sought an immediate meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal slammed the move as “an attack on Punjab’s identity,” saying Punjabis “have never bowed to authoritarianism.”

Long-Standing Dispute In Chandigarh

Chandigarh has been administered by the Punjab Governor since June 1, 1984. A 2016 attempt by the Centre to install an independent administrator was rolled back after stiff protests.

Punjab continues to reiterate its demand for full control of Chandigarh at various federal forums, insisting that previous accords support its claim.