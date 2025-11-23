IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Loses Cool! Kuldeep Yadav Gets Umpire Warning For Rule Breach

On Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa, captain Rishabh Pant lost his temper with Kuldeep Yadav and other teammates, shouting, "You're not playing at home."

The Indian team committed a second violation of the ICC stopclock rule, prompting the umpire to issue another warning. If a similar mistake occurs in the next 80 overs, South Africa will be awarded five free runs.

The warning came after Kuldeep took longer than 60 seconds to bowl the 88th over. While setting the field, Pant urged him to bowl quickly, reminding him and others of the timer, leading to the second warning in eight overs.

Pant lost his temper when the fielders were seen casually jogging to their positions, making his frustration clear to the entire team.

“Yaar, 30 seconds ka timer hai. Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Ek ball daal jaldi. (The timer is on. Are you playing at your home? Just bowl the ball quickly,” Pant was heard as saying on the stump mic.

ICC Stopclock Rule: In Test cricket, the next over must begin within 60 seconds. Two violations result in a five-run penalty for the opposing team in the following over, with the count resetting every 80 overs. The rule ensures pace and prevents time-wasting, similar to the “timed out” rule for new batsmen, who must face the first ball within three minutes of dismissal.

SA at 284/6; India Struggle to Break Partnership

On Day 2 of the second Test in Guwahati, India is eager for breakthroughs as South Africa reach 284/6 after 98 overs.

Senuran Muthusamy, nearing a half-century, and Kyle Verreynne are at the crease. India struggled to make an impact with the second new ball in the opening hour. Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed three wickets on Day 1, is eyeing a five-wicket haul. Tristan Stubbs, with 49 runs, remains South Africa’s top scorer so far.