Chandigarh 'Integral Part Of Punjab': State BJP Chief Amid Controversial Bill

Punjab politics has erupted once again, this time over the Centre’s proposal to bring Chandigarh directly under the President’s control. In the middle of the growing controversy, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has openly asserted that Chandigarh is "an integral part of Punjab," a position that notably diverges from the stance of his own party’s government at the Centre.

Jakhar Assures Resolution After Talks With Centre

Posting on X, Jakhar stressed that the state unit of the BJP is committed to protecting Punjab’s interests.

"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," he wrote.

His remarks come as protests intensify across party lines, raising questions about how the Centre plans to move forward with its legislative push.

What Triggered The Political Row

At the heart of the dispute is the Centre’s plan to bring Chandigarh under the purview of Article 240 of the Constitution, an amendment that would grant the President the authority to directly issue regulations for the Union Territory. Until now, the Punjab Governor has acted as Chandigarh’s administrator, as the city serves as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana.

A Parliament bulletin has confirmed the government’s intention to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 during the upcoming Winter Session beginning December 1.

Strong Pushback From Punjab Leaders

The proposed move has united opposition voices across Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Sharp Rebuke

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the Centre of attempting to "snatch" Punjab’s capital, recalling the deep emotional and historical cost of building Chandigarh.

"Our villages were destroyed to build Chandigarh, and only Punjab has the right over it. We will not give up and take necessary steps," he declared.

Congress Calls Move ‘Uncalled For’

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring echoed similar concerns, calling the Centre’s decision "totally uncalled for."

"Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it away will have serious repercussions," he warned. He also challenged state BJP leaders to make their stance public, saying their position "will determine whether you are with Punjab or against Punjab."

Akali Dal Labels It ‘Anti-Punjab’

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal went a step further, calling the proposal an "anti-Punjab Bill" and a "blatant attack on the federal structure." He insisted that Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh "is non-negotiable."

What Article 240 Currently Covers

Article 240 allows the President to make regulations for certain Union Territories:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Lakshadweep

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

Puducherry

The amendment seeks to add Chandigarh to this list, a change that political leaders in Punjab argue undermines the long-standing understanding between states and the Union government.