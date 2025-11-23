20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora

Police in Uttarakhand’s Almora district were put on high alert after a significant quantity of explosive material was discovered near a school in Dabara village. A total of 161 gelatin sticks, weighing over 20 kg, were recovered from bushes close to the Government Higher Secondary School in the Sult area.

The alarming discovery comes days after authorities seized nearly 3,000 kg of explosives in Haryana in connection with the recent blast in Delhi, heightening nationwide security concerns.

The suspicious packets were first spotted by school principal Subhash Singh, who immediately alerted the police. Two police teams swiftly reached the spot, secured the premises, and called in bomb disposal and canine units from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. The dog squad located multiple packets scattered around the area, some found nearly 20 feet apart.

Bomb Disposal Teams At The Spot

The bomb squad sealed the recovered explosives and moved them to a secure location.

“Police teams and the bomb disposal squad carried out a detailed inspection. Searches have been intensified in the surrounding areas,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha.

Gelatin sticks are commonly used for blasting during mining and construction work, but the purpose behind their presence near the school remains unclear. Police suspect foul play and are investigating how the explosives reached the village.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Four teams have been constituted to probe the matter further. Security agencies across India remain vigilant following recent terror alerts and large-scale explosive recoveries, with searches intensifying in multiple regions amid concerns of planned attacks in major cities.