Trump To Zelenskyy: ‘Fight Your Little Heart Out’ As Deadline Looms On Ukraine Peace Plan

President Donald Trump has clarified that Washington’s proposed peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war is not his “final offer”, even as key Western allies push for substantial changes to the draft. His remarks come amid rising tensions, mounting pressure on Kyiv, and an approaching deadline set by the US.

Trump Signals Flexibility but Urges Kyiv to Decide

Speaking outside the White House on Saturday morning, Trump said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could “fight his little heart out” if he rejected the proposal, while insisting he still hoped to secure peace quickly. When asked whether the draft was his last offer, Trump replied, “No, we’d like to get to peace. One way or another, we’ll get it ended.”

He reiterated his long-standing claim that the war would not have erupted in early 2022 had he been in the Oval Office at the time.

Questions Emerge Over Source of Draft Plan

Republican Senator Mike Rounds added fresh uncertainty by saying Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed senators that the 28-point document originated from Russian sources. The US State Department has not publicly addressed the allegation.

Senior security officials from the US, Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine are set to meet in Geneva on Sunday to refine the proposal.

Zelenskyy Warns of a “Difficult Moment” for Ukraine

With pressure mounting, Zelenskyy has described the present moment as “one of the most difficult” in Ukraine’s history. Kyiv has been asked to respond to the plan by 27 November, though many Ukrainian officials view the current draft as leaning in Moscow’s favour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the US proposal could form the “basis” for a settlement.

Secretary of State Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will represent Washington in Geneva. Britain will be represented by National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.

Western Allies Demand Changes at G20

A joint statement issued at the G20 summit in South Africa, signed by leaders from Canada, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany, Norway and two senior EU officials, said the draft “is a basis which will require additional work”.

The signatories underscored that “borders must not be changed by force” and raised concerns about troop-limit proposals that could leave Ukraine vulnerable to future aggression.

Territory and Troop Caps Spark Major Concerns

Leaked details of the plan show significant territorial concessions. The proposal would require Ukrainian forces to withdraw from parts of the eastern Donetsk region they currently hold and recognise effective Russian control over Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.

It would also freeze front lines in the partially occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, while capping Ukraine’s military at 600,000 personnel. To bolster regional security, European fighter jets would be deployed in Poland.

The plan promises Ukraine “reliable security guarantees”, although the specifics remain undisclosed. In exchange, Russia would be gradually reintegrated into the global economy through phased sanctions relief and a possible invitation to rejoin the G7.

Starmer Raises Alarm Over Ukraine’s Defence Limits

At the G20 summit in Johannesburg, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke separately with both Zelenskyy and Trump. Downing Street said Starmer pledged to work with allies to assess the US proposal during talks in Geneva. Speaking to reporters, Starmer expressed concern about the proposed troop ceiling, stressing that Ukraine “must be able to defend itself” in any ceasefire.

Kyiv Seeks to Protect “Dignity” and National Interests

In an emotional address on Friday, Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians that the nation “might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner”.

He vowed to protect “the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians” and promised Kyiv would work constructively with the US. On Saturday, he appointed his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, to lead Ukraine’s negotiating team, saying they “know how to defend Ukraine’s national interests” and prevent another Russian offensive.

Ukraine continues to depend heavily on US-supplied weapons, advanced air defence systems and intelligence support to counter Russian strikes. Putin confirmed on Friday that Moscow had received the US plan but had not yet reviewed it in full. He said Russia was prepared to “show flexibility”, though it remained ready to continue the war.