Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2025 — The Fascinating Legend Behind Lord Ganesh’s Broken Tusk

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — The Fascinating Legend Behind Lord Ganesh’s Broken Tusk

Lord Ganesh’s broken tusk is one of Hindu mythology’s most fascinating stories. From writing the Mahabharat to his battle with Parashuram, here’s the legend behind it.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated by Hindus. This festival honours Lord ganesh as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of prosperity. hile devotees admire his elephant head and the iconic modak in his hand, one feature always sparks curiosity, his single broken tusk. Hindu mythology offers fascinating legends that explain this unique aspect of Lord Ganesh’s form, each filled with deep symbolism and wisdom.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Know Why Seeing The Moon Is Considered Inauspicious On This Day

The Story Of Sage Vyas And The Mahabharat

One of the most popular legends connects Lord Ganesh's tusk to the writing of the Mahabharat. Sage Vyas wished to dictate the great epic of Mahabharat but needed a scribe who could write continuously without any pause. Lord Ganesh agreed on the condition that Vyas would recite without interruption. As the story goes, when Ganesh's pen broke during the writing, he broke off his own tusk to continue inscribing the verses. This act reflects supreme dedication, sacrifice, and the importance of knowledge above personal comfort.

The Battle With Parashuram

There's another legend that describes a clash between Lord Ganesh and the warrior sage Parashuram. When Parashuram visited Lord Shiv but was stopped by Ganesh at the entrance, a fierce battle ensued. In anger, Parashuram hurled his axe toward Ganesh. Out of respect for the weapon, which was given to Parashuram by Lord Shiv himself, Ganesh did not resist and allowed it to strike him, breaking one of his tusks. This tale symbolises obedience, humility, and reverence for divine will.

The Symbolism Of The Broken Tusk

Lord Ganesh's broken tusk is believed to represent the balance between knowledge and sacrifice, strength, and humility. One tusk symbolises wisdom, while the broken one reflects the idea that true spiritual growth often comes through surrender and sacrifice. For devotees, it is a reminder to let go of ego and embrace the challenges of life with grace.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees install beautiful idols of Lord Ganesh, often depicting him with his single tusk. The stories associated with this unique feature inspire faith, patience, and perseverance among worshippers.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Lord Ganesh Broken Tusk Story Ganesh Tusk Legend
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US Tariffs On India Double To 50%: Here's What It Means For Trade, Jobs, And The Economy
Trump's Secondary Tariffs Kick In, Here's What the 50% Duty Means For Jobs, Trade, And Indian Economy
Cities
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Science
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget