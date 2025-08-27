Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — The Fascinating Legend Behind Lord Ganesh’s Broken Tusk

Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated by Hindus. This festival honours Lord ganesh as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of prosperity. hile devotees admire his elephant head and the iconic modak in his hand, one feature always sparks curiosity, his single broken tusk. Hindu mythology offers fascinating legends that explain this unique aspect of Lord Ganesh’s form, each filled with deep symbolism and wisdom.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Know Why Seeing The Moon Is Considered Inauspicious On This Day

The Story Of Sage Vyas And The Mahabharat

One of the most popular legends connects Lord Ganesh's tusk to the writing of the Mahabharat. Sage Vyas wished to dictate the great epic of Mahabharat but needed a scribe who could write continuously without any pause. Lord Ganesh agreed on the condition that Vyas would recite without interruption. As the story goes, when Ganesh's pen broke during the writing, he broke off his own tusk to continue inscribing the verses. This act reflects supreme dedication, sacrifice, and the importance of knowledge above personal comfort.

The Battle With Parashuram

There's another legend that describes a clash between Lord Ganesh and the warrior sage Parashuram. When Parashuram visited Lord Shiv but was stopped by Ganesh at the entrance, a fierce battle ensued. In anger, Parashuram hurled his axe toward Ganesh. Out of respect for the weapon, which was given to Parashuram by Lord Shiv himself, Ganesh did not resist and allowed it to strike him, breaking one of his tusks. This tale symbolises obedience, humility, and reverence for divine will.

The Symbolism Of The Broken Tusk

Lord Ganesh's broken tusk is believed to represent the balance between knowledge and sacrifice, strength, and humility. One tusk symbolises wisdom, while the broken one reflects the idea that true spiritual growth often comes through surrender and sacrifice. For devotees, it is a reminder to let go of ego and embrace the challenges of life with grace.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees install beautiful idols of Lord Ganesh, often depicting him with his single tusk. The stories associated with this unique feature inspire faith, patience, and perseverance among worshippers.