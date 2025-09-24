Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know About The Auspicious Arrival Of Goddess Durga On Earth

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri is a revered Hindu festival observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin. Dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga over nine nights, the festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

It is considered a sacred occasion for invoking Goddess Durga’s blessings to gain strength, courage, and victory in life. Devotees believe that her worship during these nine days brings peace, prosperity, and positive energy.

The Arrival Of Goddess Durga During Navratri

According to religious belief, during Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Durga descends to earth. Across these nine days, devotees worship her nine forms with great devotion and also observe fasts with prescribed rituals. It is believed that such practices ensure peace in life and please the Goddess.

When Does The Goddess Arrive On Earth?

As Navratri begins, temples echo with the sound of bells, the rhythmic beat of drums fills the atmosphere, homes are lit with lamps, and devotees immerse themselves in prayer and worship. Scriptures and Puranas describe that Goddess Durga does not merely arrive upon being invoked by her devotees, but she herself descends to earth at three divine moments during this period.

These are the rare moments when the environment suddenly transforms, an invisible aura spreads in the sky, the air carries a divine fragrance, and the hearts of devotees are filled with an inexplicable sense of energy and strength. It is at this time that Goddess Durga is believed to descend on her celestial vehicle, touching the lives of every devotee who calls upon her with true devotion.

Divine Moments Of Grace

The arrival of the Goddess is not just a matter of faith but also a spiritual reminder. It signifies that no matter how difficult life may seem, sincere devotion draws the divine closer. Devotees who recognise these sacred moments and meditate on the Goddess wholeheartedly experience her grace directly.

