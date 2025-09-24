During Durga Puja 2025, numerous devotees bow down before Maa Durga's idol. They admire her lion, weapons, and ten arms that radiate strength. Yet, tucked just below her bindi in many Dak-style idols of Eastern India, lies a detail that most devotees overlook, a tiny spider. This tiny creature is far from being a decorative flourish. It holds a profound spiritual significance that's rooted in centuries of tradition.

The Spider As Mahamaya — The Great Illusion

Upon closely studying the Bengali style pratimas of the Goddesses, particularly of Goddess Durga and Her forms, a subtle but interesting symbol caught my attention - the spider 🕷️ (the Urnanabha) placed between the forehead and nose of the Goddess.



In Hindu philosophy, the spider beneath Maa Durga's forehead is a symbolic expression of Mahamaya, the supreme cosmic illusion. Just as a spider spins a vast and intricate web yet never becomes ensnared in its own creation, the Goddess too generates the universe and its illusions while remaining untouched by them. This imagery reveals an eternal truth, though life is entangled with desires, struggles, and fleeting attachments, the divine stands above them all.

A Lesson Woven In Dak-Style Art

The Daker Saaj artistry of Bengal embeds this delicate motif as a reminder of human existence. The web, fragile yet expansive, mirrors the precariousness of life itself. The spider beneath Maa Durga’s bindi calls upon devotees to reflect. It serves as a reminder to the devotees that even amidst illusions, one can remain unbound, just as the Goddess does.

It is not just a sculptural element but a spiritual teaching carved into clay and painted with devotion.

So, the next time you are a visiting a Durga Puja pandal and stand before Maa Durga, pause for a moment. Look beneath her bindi and you will find a subtle yet powerful message. You'll be reminded that life’s illusions may surround us, but like the Goddess, we can rise above with clarity, strength, and detachment.

