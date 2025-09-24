Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga Puja 2025: Why A Tiny Spider Below Maa Durga's Bindi Symbolises Mahamaya — Explained

Durga Puja 2025: Why A Tiny Spider Below Maa Durga’s Bindi Symbolises Mahamaya — Explained

Durga Puja 2025: The spider beneath Maa Durga’s bindi is not just art. It symbolises Mahamaya, cosmic illusion, and the Goddess’s power over creation and detachment.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

During Durga Puja 2025, numerous devotees bow down before Maa Durga's idol. They admire her lion, weapons, and ten arms that radiate strength. Yet, tucked just below her bindi in many Dak-style idols of Eastern India, lies a detail that most devotees overlook, a tiny spider. This tiny creature is far from being a decorative flourish. It holds a profound spiritual significance that's rooted in centuries of tradition.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025: The Tradition Behind Using Brothel Soil In Durga Idols

The Spider As Mahamaya — The Great Illusion

In Hindu philosophy, the spider beneath Maa Durga's forehead is a symbolic expression of Mahamaya, the supreme cosmic illusion. Just as a spider spins a vast and intricate web yet never becomes ensnared in its own creation, the Goddess too generates the universe and its illusions while remaining untouched by them. This imagery reveals an eternal truth, though life is entangled with desires, struggles, and fleeting attachments, the divine stands above them all.

A Lesson Woven In Dak-Style Art

The Daker Saaj artistry of Bengal embeds this delicate motif as a reminder of human existence. The web, fragile yet expansive, mirrors the precariousness of life itself. The spider beneath Maa Durga’s bindi calls upon devotees to reflect. It serves as a reminder to the devotees that even amidst illusions, one can remain unbound, just as the Goddess does.

It is not just a sculptural element but a spiritual teaching carved into clay and painted with devotion.

So, the next time you are a visiting a Durga Puja pandal and stand before Maa Durga, pause for a moment. Look beneath her bindi and you will find a subtle yet powerful message. You'll be reminded that life’s illusions may surround us, but like the Goddess, we can rise above with clarity, strength, and detachment.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maa Durga Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025
