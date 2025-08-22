Shardiya Navratri 2025 — Know Dates, Significance, Ghatsthapana Muhurat And More

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025, one of Hinduism’s most revered festivals, will be observed from 22 September to 2 October. This year, the festival extends to ten days instead of the usual nine due to an extension of the Tritiya tithi, which falls on 24 and 25 September. The festival culminates on 2 October with Dussehra celebrations. Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga, the supreme goddess, and her nine divine forms, symbolising strength, wisdom, and prosperity.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ghatsthapana Muhurat

The festival begins on the first day of the bright half of Ashwin month. Ghatsthapana, the ritual of invoking Maa Durga, is highly auspicious during this period. Key muhurats include:

Amrit Muhurat: 6:19 AM – 7:49 AM

6:19 AM – 7:49 AM Shubh Muhurat: 9:14 AM – 10:49 AM

9:14 AM – 10:49 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 AM – 12:43 PM

The presence of the Hasta nakshatra during the Abhijit muhurat is considered highly beneficial for worship and blessings.

Maa Durga’s Nine Forms

During these ten days, devotees worship Maa Durga’s nine forms: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each form represents unique powers and blessings. Observing fasts and performing rituals during Navratri is believed to fulfill wishes, enhance spiritual growth, and attract divine grace.

Symbolism Of Maa Durga’s Arrival

This year, the festival starts on a Monday, symbolising that Maa Durga arrives on her elephant mount. The elephant represents prosperity, peace, and abundant rainfall, ensuring good harvests and a bountiful year.

Spiritual Significance Of Shardiya Navratri 2025

Navratri is a time for self-purification, meditation, and devotion. During this period, Maa Durga is believed to descend on Earth to bless her devotees, making it an ideal time for prayer, reflection, and seeking divine guidance. Each day of Navratri highlights one of her nine divine forms, honouring feminine energy and the ultimate power of Shakti.