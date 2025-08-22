Shardiya Navratri 2025 — Know Dates, Significance, Ghatsthapana Muhurat And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025 — Know Dates, Significance, Ghatsthapana Muhurat And More

Celebrate Shardiya Navratri 2025 from 22 Sept to 2 Oct. Know dates, ghatsthapana muhurat, Maa Durga’s nine forms, rituals, and spiritual significance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025, one of Hinduism’s most revered festivals, will be observed from 22 September to 2 October. This year, the festival extends to ten days instead of the usual nine due to an extension of the Tritiya tithi, which falls on 24 and 25 September. The festival culminates on 2 October with Dussehra celebrations. Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga, the supreme goddess, and her nine divine forms, symbolising strength, wisdom, and prosperity.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ghatsthapana Muhurat

The festival begins on the first day of the bright half of Ashwin month. Ghatsthapana, the ritual of invoking Maa Durga, is highly auspicious during this period. Key muhurats include:

  • Amrit Muhurat: 6:19 AM – 7:49 AM
  • Shubh Muhurat: 9:14 AM – 10:49 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 AM – 12:43 PM

The presence of the Hasta nakshatra during the Abhijit muhurat is considered highly beneficial for worship and blessings.

Maa Durga’s Nine Forms

During these ten days, devotees worship Maa Durga’s nine forms: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each form represents unique powers and blessings. Observing fasts and performing rituals during Navratri is believed to fulfill wishes, enhance spiritual growth, and attract divine grace.

Symbolism Of Maa Durga’s Arrival

This year, the festival starts on a Monday, symbolising that Maa Durga arrives on her elephant mount. The elephant represents prosperity, peace, and abundant rainfall, ensuring good harvests and a bountiful year.

Spiritual Significance Of Shardiya Navratri 2025

Navratri is a time for self-purification, meditation, and devotion. During this period, Maa Durga is believed to descend on Earth to bless her devotees, making it an ideal time for prayer, reflection, and seeking divine guidance. Each day of Navratri highlights one of her nine divine forms, honouring feminine energy and the ultimate power of Shakti.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
