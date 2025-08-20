Hartalika Teej 2025: Sacred Donations That Bring Prosperity And Marital Bliss

Hartalika Teej holds immense religious and cultural importance for Hindu women, who observe this day with devotion and strict fasting. The festival in 2025 will be celebrated on 26th August. Considered one of the most difficult fasts, it involves a 24-hour waterless fast (nirjala vrat) along with night-long prayers and vigil.

As per tradition, donating specific items on Hartalika Teej is believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and marital happiness.

Items To Donate On Hartalika Teej

Donation of Wheat: Women are encouraged to donate wheat on this day. Symbolically, it is regarded as equal to donating gold. It is believed that this offering pleases Lord Surya (the Sun God) and helps in strengthening financial stability. The wheat must be donated to the needy.

Donation of Suhag Items: Married women (suhagins) are often given items associated with marital bliss such as bangles, sindoor, bindis, and cosmetics. It is believed that donating suhag essentials ensures Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati's blessings for the longevity and well-being of one's husband, while also protecting marital harmony.

Donation of Fruits, Cucumber, and Coconut: Offering fruits, cucumbers, and coconuts is also customary. This act is said to bless devotees with a happy married life and fulfillment of the wish for an ideal life partner.

Important Precaution: On Hartalika Teej, old or previously gifted items should never be donated. It is advised to give away only those things purchased with one's own earnings, otherwise the spiritual benefit of the donation is not attained.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]