Sawan or Shravan is considered one of the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar. Every single day of this month holds spiritual significance, but Mondays, known as Sawan Somwars, are believed to be especially auspicious. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Shiv on these Mondays. Among all, the last Monday of Sawan is considered the most spiritually rewarding for rituals like fasting, worship, and Jalabhishek.

This year, the month of Sawan began on July 11, 2025, and is now approaching its end. A total of four Sawan Mondays will be observed this year, with the final Sawan Somwar falling on August 4, 2025. The month will conclude on August 9, 2025.

Auspicious Yogs Align On The Last Sawan Monday

The final Monday of Sawan this year is gaining more prominence due to the formation of multiple auspicious planetary combinations. According to the experts, August 4 will witness the formation of the rare and powerful Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, making the day ideal for spiritual practices and wish fulfillment.

On this day, the Moon will transit through Scorpio, aligning with Anuradha and Chitra Nakshatras. Additionally, two other significant yogas—Brahma Yoga and Indra Yoga—will also occur, enhancing the spiritual potency of this day. Performing rituals, worship, and fasting during these yogas is believed to yield complete and divine results.

In spiritual and astrological terms, the last Monday of Sawan is seen as the day when devotees' month-long dedication culminates. All the fasting and prayers offered throughout the month are said to bear fruit on this final day. Sacred activities like Rudrabhishek, Shiv Purana recitation, Jalabhishek, and night vigils (Ratri Jagran) further amplify the significance of the day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]