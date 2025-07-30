Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sawan 2025 — Offer These Things To Lord Shiv To Seek His Blessings And Bring Prosperity

According to religious beliefs, offering certain specific items to the Shivling during Sawan can yield powerful spiritual and material benefits.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 07:04 AM (IST)

As the auspicious month of Sawan begins, it holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiv. Considered one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, this period is ideal for offering prayers, performing rituals, and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiv. Devotees across India engage in Jalabhishek (sacred water offering) and Rudrabhishek of the Shivling, believing it to fulfill all desires and bring peace and prosperity.

According to religious beliefs, offering certain specific items to the Shivling during Sawan can yield powerful spiritual and material benefits. Here are 11 sacred offerings that are considered highly auspicious during this holy month:

Items To Offer To Lord Shiv During Sawan:

  • Honey – Attracts wealth and financial prosperity.
  • Curd (Yogurt) – Brings health and physical strength.
  • Sugar – Helps eliminate sorrow, poverty, illness, and suffering.
  • Sugarcane Juice – Promotes happiness, abundance, and prosperity.
  • Turmeric – Enhances auspiciousness and good fortune.
  • Sandalwood Paste – Aids in healing heart-related ailments.
  • Akshat (Unbroken Rice) – Grants spiritual merit (punya).
  • Coconut Water – Removes obstacles and protects from misfortunes.
  • Bael Leaves (Belpatra) – Blesses the devotee with longevity.
  • Banana – Provides mental peace and calmness.
  • Panchamrit (Mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) – Invokes divine grace and blessings of Lord Shiv.

While Jalabhishek remains a core ritual, these 11 sacred substances are said to carry unique energies. Each item has its own spiritual significance — some bring peace to the mind, others destroy sins, and some help overcome difficulties and suffering.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 07:01 AM (IST)
