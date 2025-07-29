Jitiya Vrat 2025: Jitiya Vrat, also known as Jeevitputrika Vrat, is one of the most spiritually intense and sacred fasts observed by Hindu mothers. It is considered second only to Chhath in terms of difficulty and significance. This vrat is especially popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, and is dedicated to the long life and protection of one’s children. Mothers perform this fast with unwavering devotion, even going without water for an entire day and night.

The vrat has been observed since the time of Lord Krishna and is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and belief systems. Women believe that those who sincerely observe the Jitiya Vrat are blessed with long-lived and healthy children, and they are protected from premature loss or misfortune.

When Is Jitiya Vrat In 2025?

In 2025, Jitiya Vrat will be observed on Sunday, 14 September 2025, falling on the Ashtami tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin.

Here are the key dates:

Nahay Khay: 13 September 2025

13 September 2025 Nirjala Vrat: 14 September 2025

14 September 2025 Paran: 15 September 2025, between 6:10 AM to 8:32 AM

The Ashtami tithi begins at 5:04 AM on 14 September and ends at 3:06 AM on 15 September.

Jitiya Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi

On this day, women worship Jimutavahan, along with the symbolic eagle and jackal (cheel-siyarin) and listen to the vrat katha, which is considered essential for the vrat to be complete. The ritual offerings include mustard oil and a traditional wooden crusher or khal, both believed to remove negative energies.

Special foods are also prepared, especially “Satputiya ki sabzi”, and the previous night’s meal includes ragi (marua) roti and noni (amaranth) saag. After the fast is broken, the mustard oil used in the puja is applied to children's heads as a form of blessing and protection.

Religious Significance And Mythology Behind Jitiya Vrat 2025

The Jeevitputrika Vrat has its roots in the Mahabharat era, believed to be practiced since the time of Lord Krishna. It is said that during the war, Ashwatthama killed the unborn child of Abhimanyu, but Lord Krishna later revived the baby and named him “Jeevitputrika.” Since then, this fast has been observed by mothers to pray for their children's longevity, health, and protection from evil forces.

Women believe that by observing this tough nirjala fast, they protect their children from harm, illness, and untimely death. It is more than just a ritual, it’s an emotional expression of motherhood, faith, and divine devotion.