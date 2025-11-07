Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025: In Hindu tradition, married women observe various sacred fasts to ensure the well-being and long life of their husbands. Among these, Saubhagya Sundari Teej holds a special place. Celebrated in honour of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, this fast is a symbol of devotion, love, and divine grace. In 2025, the auspicious festival will be observed on Saturday, 8 November.

Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025 Date And Muhurat

Every year, this sacred fast is observed on the Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi of the Margashirsha (Aghan) month.

In 2025, the Tritiya Tithi begins on 7 November at 11:05 AM and ends on 8 November at 7:32 AM.

According to the Udaya Tithi, the fast and puja will be performed on 8 November 2025.

Spiritual Significance Of Saubhagya Sundari Teej

The Saubhagya Sundari Vrat is deeply rooted in the legend of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv. As per the scriptures, Goddess Parvati undertook intense penance to attain Lord Shiv as her husband. Pleased with her unwavering devotion, Shiv accepted her as his divine consort. Since then, married women observe this vrat seeking a similar blessing — unbroken marital happiness, mutual understanding, and everlasting love.

Saubhagya Sundari Teej Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi

Women observing the fast should rise early, take a holy bath, and wear clean, auspicious clothes in red, green, yellow, or pink colours. Avoid wearing black, white, or grey attire on this day.

Clean the puja area thoroughly and place a wooden platform in the northeast direction. Spread a red cloth and install idols or pictures of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

Offer kumkum, flowers, fruits, and suhag items to Goddess Parvati. Light incense and lamps before both deities and recite or listen to the Saubhagya Sundari Teej Katha with devotion. Conclude the ritual with an aarti, praying for peace, love, and prosperity in married life.

Observing Saubhagya Sundari Teej is believed to bring the divine blessings of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, ensuring harmony, prosperity, and unbroken good fortune in marital life.