Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionSaubhagya Sundari Teej 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025 falls on 8 November. Married women observe this holy fast for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s blessings, seeking lifelong prosperity and marital bliss.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025: In Hindu tradition, married women observe various sacred fasts to ensure the well-being and long life of their husbands. Among these, Saubhagya Sundari Teej holds a special place. Celebrated in honour of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, this fast is a symbol of devotion, love, and divine grace. In 2025, the auspicious festival will be observed on Saturday, 8 November.

ALSO READ: Margashirsha Month Begins Today: Know Its Significance, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Month

Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025 Date And Muhurat

Every year, this sacred fast is observed on the Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi of the Margashirsha (Aghan) month.

  • In 2025, the Tritiya Tithi begins on 7 November at 11:05 AM and ends on 8 November at 7:32 AM.
  • According to the Udaya Tithi, the fast and puja will be performed on 8 November 2025.

Spiritual Significance Of Saubhagya Sundari Teej

The Saubhagya Sundari Vrat is deeply rooted in the legend of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv. As per the scriptures, Goddess Parvati undertook intense penance to attain Lord Shiv as her husband. Pleased with her unwavering devotion, Shiv accepted her as his divine consort. Since then, married women observe this vrat seeking a similar blessing — unbroken marital happiness, mutual understanding, and everlasting love.

Saubhagya Sundari Teej Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi

Women observing the fast should rise early, take a holy bath, and wear clean, auspicious clothes in red, green, yellow, or pink colours. Avoid wearing black, white, or grey attire on this day.

Clean the puja area thoroughly and place a wooden platform in the northeast direction. Spread a red cloth and install idols or pictures of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

Offer kumkum, flowers, fruits, and suhag items to Goddess Parvati. Light incense and lamps before both deities and recite or listen to the Saubhagya Sundari Teej Katha with devotion. Conclude the ritual with an aarti, praying for peace, love, and prosperity in married life.

Observing Saubhagya Sundari Teej is believed to bring the divine blessings of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, ensuring harmony, prosperity, and unbroken good fortune in marital life.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Teej Vrat Saubhagya Sundari Teej 2025 Teej 2025 Muhurat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
India
‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
‘Historic Sin’: BJP Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget