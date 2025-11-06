After Kartik Purnima, the sacred month of Kartik has come to an end, and the month of Margashirsha (also known as Aghan) begins today, Thursday, November 6, 2025. Margashirsha is the ninth month in the Hindu calendar and holds great religious significance. It is considered highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu. During this month, rituals such as bathing, charity, fasting, chanting, and worship of the holy Tulsi plant are believed to bring divine blessings and spiritual merit.

ALSO READ: Vivah Muhurat 2026: 81 Auspicious Wedding Dates Ahead As 2025 Ends With Just 11 Muhurats

Margashirsha Month Duration

The month of Margashirsha will be observed from November 6 to December 4, 2025. Following the Margashirsha Purnima, the next month, Paush, will commence.

Why Margashirsha Is Dear To Lord Krishna

Margashirsha is regarded as the most sacred month for Lord Krishna’s worship. According to the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna himself declared, “Masanam Margashirshoham,” meaning, “Among all months, I am Margashirsha.” Hence, this month is considered closest to his divine presence.

Auspicious Practices During Margashirsha Month

Worship the child form of Lord Krishna, Laddu Gopal, throughout the month.

Begin each morning with a bath, offer water (Arghya) to the Sun, and pour water on the Tulsi plant.

Offer prayers to Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi.

Chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” regularly for spiritual benefits.

Donating food grains, clothes, oil, sesame seeds, and jaggery brings blessings from both ancestors and deities.

Every Thursday, offer water and light a lamp under a Tulsi or Peepal tree.

Serving one’s parents and teachers during this month is believed to bring great merit.

Observing fasts on Ekadashi and Purnima, and reciting the Bhagavad Gita, are highly beneficial.

Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga or Yamuna during Margashirsha is considered equivalent to an amrit snan (immortal bath).

What To Avoid During Margashirsha Month

Avoid ego, conflicts, or harsh speech, as these are said to displease Goddess Lakshmi.

Refrain from consuming meat, alcohol, or tamasic (heavy) foods. Maintain purity in body and mind through a sattvic (clean) diet.

Do not pluck Tulsi leaves in the evening, as it is considered inauspicious.

Avoid arguments or disputes on Thursdays, Ekadashi, and Purnima, as these may block divine grace.

Maintain peace and harmony in your home, family, and workplace throughout the month.

Refrain from eating stale or cold food, and avoid using cumin seeds (jeera) in meals during this period.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]